Iterate.ai’s Kevin Homer Named CRN Channel Chief Amid AI PC Partnership Success

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose AI platform enables enterprises to build production-ready applications and ready-to-use products for private AI requirements and the AI PC era, today announced that CRN has named Kevin Homer as a 2025 Channel Chief . The recognition comes as Iterate.ai expands its channel-first strategy, bringing secure and local AI processing capabilities to business through recent strategic partnerships with companies including Intel and TD SYNNEX . Iterate.ai’s channel program now has more than 50 partners, with plans to continue expanding rapidly this year.

Homer has led Iterate.ai’s channel-centric model by establishing partnerships that make Generate —Iterate’s privacy-first AI Assistant—available to over 25,000 resellers. Generate’s ability to process documents more than 1,000 pages locally on AI PCs, among its many other capabilities, positions partners to address growing business demands for secure AI deployment. Unlike cloud-dependent AI assistants, Generate’s proprietary Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework ensures sensitive data remains within organizational boundaries while eliminating cloud processing costs.

“The channel is ideal for what Iterate.ai brings to the market,” said Homer. “Through our recent deals with TD SYNNEX, Intel, and others, we’re empowering partners to drive revenue while delivering AI solutions that protect users’ sensitive data by running entirely on local AI PCs. This has created tremendous services opportunities for our partners as their customers seek more secure ways to leverage AI, while our partner portal and upcoming MDF program provide the resources needed to accelerate their growth.”

“Kevin’s vision for Iterate.ai in the channel aligns well with our product development and the emergence of AI PCs that demand secure AI deployments,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder of Iterate.ai. “His recognition by CRN validates our strategy of scaling through partners who can deliver complete, secure AI solutions for years to come.”

Homer brings 25 years of technology sales experience to Iterate.ai, having previously built successful channel programs at LogRhythm and Vericept. His CRN Channel Chief achievement adds to Iterate.ai’s industry recognition; the company has recently been recognized in Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators , named to the KM World AI 100 , and had its Interplay-AppCoder LLM awarded the best AI and Machine Learning Model by InfoWorld.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI solutions, like Generate and its AI low code platform, Interplay. Interplay is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With six patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, speedy, and systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest offices in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e20a4206-0b49-4122-92ed-85343513d9eb