[Latest] Global Veterinary Supplements Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.12 Billion by 2034 at a 5.98% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Veterinary Supplements Market Size, Trends and Insights By Animal Type (Companion animals, Dogs, Cats, Horses, Birds, Other companion animals, Livestock animals, Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Other livestock animals), By Product Type (Multivitamins & minerals, Omega-3 fatty acids, Probiotics & prebiotics, Proteins & peptides, Cannabidiol (CBD), Antioxidants, Other product types), By Dosage Form (Pills/ tablets, Powders, Chewables, Liquids, Other dosage forms), By Application (Joint health support, Calming/ stress/ anxiety, Digestive health, Weight management, Immunity support, Skin & coat health, Other applications), By Distribution Channel (Online channels, Offline channels, Veterinary pharmacies, Pet specialty stores, Other offline channels), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Veterinary Supplements Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.18 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.25 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.12 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.98% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Veterinary Supplements Market Growth Factors

The market growth is primarily driven by the following factors: the aging pet population, the increasing spending on pets, the transition of manufacturers toward natural and herbal supplements for pet preventive care, the growing demand for pet supplements, and innovations in natural ingredients.

Nutritional deficiencies in senior canines may be remedied through the use of herbal supplements. According to a 2020 survey conducted by Packaged Facts, 77% of pet supplement purchasers prefer products that contain natural ingredients, while 68% prefer organic supplements for their canines.

Consequently, it is envisaged that the demand for products will increase due to the increasing number of aging pets. Furthermore, the prevalence of aging canines and cats necessitates the use of immune boosters, heart, and cognitive support products, as well as anti-inflammatory and pain management support, as a result of the growing emphasis on pet wellness and nutrition among pet owners through herbal supplements and innovations in veterinary care.

The Packaged Facts 2020 Survey of Pet Owners revealed that 47% of dog owners have canines aged seven years or older, a 5% increase from the 43% reported in the 2019 survey. Similarly, 43% of cat owners have cats in this age range, a 9% increase from the 39% reported in the 2019 survey. This serves as an illustration of the expanding senior companion population.

There has been a substantial increase in demand for pet supplements due to the rise in pet ownership rates. In 2024, 64% of households in the United States owned a companion, according to the American Companion Products Association (APPA).

Dogs are owned by 44% of these households, while cats are owned by 30%. Additionally, APPA has projected that pet ownership in U.S. households will rise to 68% by 2030. The association has also predicted that 48% of these households will own canines, while 35% will own cats.

The health and well-being of their furry companions are becoming increasingly important to the increasing number of individuals who bring pets into their residences. Pet owners are led to pursue products that can improve the health and longevity of their canines, such as nutritional supplements, as a result of their higher sense of responsibility.

Additionally, pet owners are more likely to invest in products that can enhance their companions’ quality of life as they form stronger emotional connections with them. Consequently, the emotional bond frequently leads to a readiness to invest in premium pet care products, such as multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and joint support formulations that address specific health concerns and offer supplementary nutritional support.

The overall market potential for pet supplements is anticipated to increase as a result of the increased number of pets in households. This will present opportunities for manufacturers and retailers to supply the increased demand.

Nevertheless, the pet supplement market is anticipated to be adversely affected by the anticipated increase in regulatory constraints within the pet supplement industry during the forecast period. For example, the United States has implemented stringent regulations regarding pet food. The FDA must satisfy both federal and state regulations.

The U.S. FDA has implemented regulations regarding both the ingredients and the finalized pet supplements. The FDA and the Association of American Feed Officials (AAFCO) must both approve an ingredient before it can be used in a pet food supplement. These organizations create model proposals and legislation for pet supplements.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.25 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 4.12 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.18 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.98% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Animal Type, Product Type, Dosage Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Veterinary Supplements Market COVID-19 Analysis

The market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the initial year of the crisis, nearly one in five American households admitted a cat or dog into their residences, according to data from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Furthermore, a Forbes Advisors poll indicated that 79% of pet owners acquired their canines during the pandemic, with 16% doing so in 2020, 39% in 2021, and 23% in 2022. This increase in pet ownership has resulted in a rise in the purchase of herbal supplements to promote the health of pets.

Veterinary Supplements Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the largest shareholder during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to experience significant growth due to the significant increase in spending capacity on pet care products, such as healthcare and hygiene products, and the high number of pet owners.

The demand for pet supplements in the North American region has been influenced by a variety of factors, including the increasing trend of nuclear families, the adoption rate of pets, and the growing humanization of pets, particularly among the younger population.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of nutritional diversification among pet owners is encouraging them to select personalized supplements and rewards. Furthermore, the pet supplement market demand is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of pets and the demand for premium and ultra-premium supplements, which will include pet supplements based on organic and natural ingredients.

List of the prominent players in the Veterinary Supplements Market:





List of the prominent players in the Veterinary Supplements Market:

ADM

Ark Naturals

Balchem Corp

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

dsm-firmenich

Elanco Animal Health

FOODSCIENCE

Mars PetCare

NaturVet

Nestlé

Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care Inc.

Nutri-Pet Research Inc.

Vetnique Labs

Virbac.

Zoetis Inc.

Others

The Veterinary Supplements Market is segmented as follows:

By Animal Type

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Birds Other Companion Animals

Livestock Animals Cattle Poultry Swine Other Livestock Animals



By Product Type

Multivitamins & Minerals

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Proteins & Peptides

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Antioxidants

Other Product Types

By Dosage Form

Pills/ Tablets

Powders

Chewables

Liquids

Other Dosage Forms

By Application

Joint Health Support

Calming/ Stress/ Anxiety

Digestive Health

Weight Management

Immunity Support

Skin & Coat Health

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Veterinary Pharmacies Pet Specialty Stores Other Offline Channels



Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

