ENHANCED BADGE CUSTOMIZATION: OWL BADGES EXPANDS ONLINE DESIGN TOOLS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

Simi Valley, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Badges® has expanded its online badge designer tool with enhanced customization options that give law enforcement agencies greater control over their identification products. The upgraded platform provides more detailed design capabilities for metal badges, flex badges, and various patch types through the company's website, further streamlining the procurement process.
"Law enforcement agencies need precise control over their identification products," said James Kator, CEO of Owl Badges. "Our enhanced online designer gives departments more options while maintaining the efficiency and quality they expect from our platform."
Expanded Customization Features
The improved online platform now offers advanced customization across all product categories:
- Metal Badges - Additional finish options, including selective plating and custom edge treatments with enhanced text positioning
- Flex Badges - New durability coatings and expanded color palettes with optional reflective elements
- Embroidered Patches - Increased thread density options and metallic thread integration for more distinctive designs
- PVC Rubber Patches - Additional texture variations and multi-level relief options for enhanced visibility
- Woven Patches - Finer detail capabilities and expanded backing options for different uniform applications
Advanced Design Controls
The enhanced designer tool now includes:
- More precise color matching with expanded standard palettes
- Advanced typography options with custom font integration
- Improved emblem positioning with millimeter-level accuracy
- Greater size variation options for different uniform requirements
- Enhanced attachment selection with department-specific configurations
- Real-time rendering of design changes for immediate visual feedback
Streamlined Department Management
The system builds on its established procurement benefits:
- More detailed specification storage for future reference
- Enhanced batch ordering capabilities with varied officer information
- Improved tracking and production status updates
- Simplified repeat ordering with saved design templates
- Department-specific portals with expanded administrative controls
- Budget tracking with cost estimation before final approval
Quality Manufacturing Standards
All products continue to meet rigorous quality standards with premium materials and production techniques. The enhanced customization options maintain Owl Badges' commitment to durability and professional appearance across all identification products.
Law enforcement agencies can access these expanded design features through their existing department accounts on the Owl Badges website. The company offers complimentary orientation sessions for departments wanting to utilize the enhanced customization tools.
About Owl Badges
Owl Badges® is the official manufacturer of custom badges and patches for law enforcement in the U.S. We specialize in simplifying the design and ordering process of high-quality police badges and custom patches for government agencies, security firms, universities, casinos, and theme parks. Our extensive experience ensures you save time and money while receiving superior quality products. Trusted for our reliability, we offer a user-friendly website where clients can fully customize their badges with agency names, officer names, ranks, and numbers, meeting specific requirements before ordering.
