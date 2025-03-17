ENHANCED BADGE CUSTOMIZATION: OWL BADGES EXPANDS ONLINE DESIGN TOOLS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

Simi Valley, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Badges® has expanded its online badge designer tool with enhanced customization options that give law enforcement agencies greater control over their identification products. The upgraded platform provides more detailed design capabilities for metal badges, flex badges, and various patch types through the company's website, further streamlining the procurement process.





"Law enforcement agencies need precise control over their identification products," said James Kator, CEO of Owl Badges. "Our enhanced online designer gives departments more options while maintaining the efficiency and quality they expect from our platform."

Expanded Customization Features

The improved online platform now offers advanced customization across all product categories:

Metal Badges - Additional finish options, including selective plating and custom edge treatments with enhanced text positioning

- Additional finish options, including selective plating and custom edge treatments with enhanced text positioning Flex Badges - New durability coatings and expanded color palettes with optional reflective elements

- New durability coatings and expanded color palettes with optional reflective elements Embroidered Patches - Increased thread density options and metallic thread integration for more distinctive designs

- Increased thread density options and metallic thread integration for more distinctive designs PVC Rubber Patches - Additional texture variations and multi-level relief options for enhanced visibility

- Additional texture variations and multi-level relief options for enhanced visibility Woven Patches - Finer detail capabilities and expanded backing options for different uniform applications

Advanced Design Controls

The enhanced designer tool now includes:

More precise color matching with expanded standard palettes

Advanced typography options with custom font integration

Improved emblem positioning with millimeter-level accuracy

Greater size variation options for different uniform requirements

Enhanced attachment selection with department-specific configurations

Real-time rendering of design changes for immediate visual feedback

Streamlined Department Management

The system builds on its established procurement benefits:

More detailed specification storage for future reference

Enhanced batch ordering capabilities with varied officer information

Improved tracking and production status updates

Simplified repeat ordering with saved design templates

Department-specific portals with expanded administrative controls

Budget tracking with cost estimation before final approval

Quality Manufacturing Standards

All products continue to meet rigorous quality standards with premium materials and production techniques. The enhanced customization options maintain Owl Badges' commitment to durability and professional appearance across all identification products.

Law enforcement agencies can access these expanded design features through their existing department accounts on the Owl Badges website. The company offers complimentary orientation sessions for departments wanting to utilize the enhanced customization tools.





About Owl Badges

Owl Badges® is the official manufacturer of custom badges and patches for law enforcement in the U.S. We specialize in simplifying the design and ordering process of high-quality police badges and custom patches for government agencies, security firms, universities, casinos, and theme parks. Our extensive experience ensures you save time and money while receiving superior quality products. Trusted for our reliability, we offer a user-friendly website where clients can fully customize their badges with agency names, officer names, ranks, and numbers, meeting specific requirements before ordering.

