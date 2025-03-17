OrganOx and ProCure On-Demand Announce Partnership to Expand Access for Liver Transplants

OXFORD, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrganOx Ltd., the pioneering company transforming organ transplantation and care with innovative technology, has announced a new partnership with ProCure On-Demand, a leading comprehensive organ recovery service provider in the U.S.

The collaboration aims to significantly improve the recovery and assessment of livers for transplantation by combining OrganOx’s cutting-edge normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) technology with ProCure’s advanced surgical, perfusion, preservation, and logistics solutions.

Through this partnership, OrganOx will support ProCure’s nationwide clinical teams by providing education and certification through its exclusive training program. This collaboration will offer transplant centers and Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) additional clinical services to aid in the recovery process, ultimately aiming to improve transplant outcomes for more patients.

“Increasing the number of healthy, viable livers available for transplant is crucial as the global incidence of liver disease continues to rise,” said Craig Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of OrganOx. “Our partnership with ProCure On-Demand brings together a flexible range of high-quality services and resources to meet the unique needs of clinical teams and organizations, ensuring more successful transplants.”



“We are excited to be partnering with an innovator like OrganOx,” commented Dr. Zachary Kon, ProCure’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We share many of the same foundational values including a commitment to saving lives by ensuring that every organ counts. Together, we are focused on making the liver transplant waitlist a thing of the past.”

About OrganOx

OrganOx is a commercial stage organ technology company, spun out of the University of Oxford in 2008, dedicated to developing technologies to improve outcomes for patients with acute or chronic organ failure. The OrganOx metra® is a normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) platform approved in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia. It has been utilized in over 5,000 liver transplants to date to keep donor livers in a metabolically active state outside the body so that functional assessment of the organ can be performed prior to transplant, enabling an increased number of organs available for transplant. Learn more at www.organox.com.

About ProCure On-Demand

ProCure On-Demand is transforming the organ transplant ecosystem and enabling more thoracic and abdominal organs to reach recipients in need. Founded as a Public Benefit Corporation, ProCure provides professional, high-quality organ recovery services worthy of the first step in the transplant process. ProCure’s flexible model offers a nationwide network of recovery surgeons and clinical professionals, advanced logistics and engagement with innovative technology solutions enabling more patients to receive the transplants they need. For more information, visit www.procureodx.com .