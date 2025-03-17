Germany Data Center Market Report 2025: New Entrants include Bluestar Data Centre, Data4, Green Mountain, Mainova WebHouse, SDC Capital Partners, STACK Infrastructure, VIRTUS Data Centres and Lidl

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German Data Center Market was valued at USD 7.71 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.84 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.87%.

Germany's data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase the competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the German data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Legrand, Pillar Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv, and others.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Germany data center market include AtlasEdge, CloudHQ, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, ITENOS, NorthC, NTT DATA, Vantage Data Centers, and others.

The German data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including AECOM, Arup, Collen Construction, DPR Construction, ICT Facilities, Lupp Group, Mercury, STS Group, and others that have been offering their construction, engineering, and installation services in the data center market in the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Germany's robust and stable economy creates a favorable environment for long-term investments in the Germany data center market. Strong government support for the technology sector, including data centers ensures a supportive regulatory environment. Germany's reputation as a safe and stable country is key to attracting investors seeking secure locations for data center investments.

The region's rising demand for AI solutions is boosting the Germany data center market. The surge in dependency on AI applications drives the demand for robust data infrastructure to support computation and storage requirements. The German AI market attracts global companies, with Siemens providing solutions for the German Aerospace Center. The increasing involvement of international players in the German AI sector.

The expected imbalance between rising demand and limited supply is likely to increase costs, making it harder for enterprises to secure the necessary resources for their data center projects.

Germany was heavily relying on fossil fuels for energy generation. To address this, the government has increased renewable energy production, and the country aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and expand its renewable energy generation by 2060.

Rapid digitalization will lead to the requirement of processing and storing huge data requiring the development of more data centers to process huge data to address the demand for growing digitalization across the country.

In 2024, the Germany data center market witnessed new entrants such as Bluestar Data Centre, DATA CASTLE, Data4, dataR, Goodman, Green Mountain, maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS, Mainova WebHouse, SDC Capital Partners, STACK Infrastructure, VIRTUS Data Centres and Lidl.

As AI-ready data centers are gaining priority in the Germany data center market, the demand for liquid cooling solutions is expected to grow significantly. For instance, Global Switch has invested in implementing a chilled water-cooling system in its Frankfurt North data center facility.

The adoption of energy-efficient solutions and the consolidation of data center facilities are important to reduce carbon footprint. Therefore, the government is working along with data center operators to reduce carbon emissions in Germany.

KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Germany colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Germany data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Germany data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany Facilities Covered (Existing): 182 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 37 Coverage: 28+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Germany Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue Market Size & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Germany data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Collen Construction

DPR Construction

ICT Facilities

KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

Lupp Group

Max Bogl Mercury

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Royal HaskoningDHV

STS Group

SPIE

Winthrop Technologies

Zech Group

Ethos Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Pillar Power Systems

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

CloudHQ

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

ITENOS

NorthC

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

PGIM Real Estate

Portus Data Centers

Vantage Data Centres

Yondr Group

New Entrants

Bluestar Data Centre

DATA CASTLE

Data4

dataR GmbH

Goodman

Green Mountain

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

Mainova WebHouse

SDC Capital Partners

STACK Infrastructure

VIRTUS Data Centres

Lidl

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Frankfurt Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Frankfurt Other Cities



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Germany?

What is the growth rate of the Germany data center market?

How big is the Germany data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Germany from 2025 to 2030?

What factors are driving the Germany data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Germany data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Germany

Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Germany

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 182+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Frankfurt

1.6.2. Berlin

1.6.3. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Projects



2. Investment Opportunities in Germany

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for German Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Germany

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Germany

3.1. Colocation Services Market in the Germany

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Trends

4.2. Market Enablers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost (2024)



6. Tier Standards Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV



7. Geography Segmentation

7.1. Frankfurt

7.2. Other Cities



8. Key Market Participants

8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

8.2. Construction Contractors

8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

8.4. Data Center Investors

8.5. New Entrants

