New Emtrain Leadership Report Launches at Transform Conference - Powerful Insights for HR and Talent Leaders

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [ Transform Conference ] – Leading compliance training and analytics company, Emtrain , today released their new Report on Leaders’ Culture Skills for clients. This new product provides comprehensive insight into leaders’ strengths and weaknesses on the social dynamics and culture within their teams. The Leadership Report allows employers to quickly heatmap which leaders need coaching and development to improve culture outcomes.

According to a recent Gallup poll, six out of ten employees feel disrespected at work. Respect is fundamental to team dynamics and enables strong velocity and good business outcomes. Without it, organizations experience poor performance, turnover and claims. At the same time, most employers sponsor an annual respect course, primarily to meet legal mandates. We maximized that existing program to embed employee pulsing questions within the training content to probe on employees’ experiences as it relates to specific culture skills and behaviors needed for respect. One program that achieves two goals.

“Employees and executives are tired of being surveyed. And most culture surveys get less than a 50% response rate to questions that are often overly vague, broad and conclusory,” said Janine Yancey, CEO of Emtrain. But when you embed those same questions into an annual training program, that is designed to teach the same culture skills that are often the subject of traditional culture surveys, you get 100% responses, more accurate data and efficiency, which pleases all stakeholders.

Launch at the Transform Conference booth # 212

Emtrain is excited to showcase and officially launch its new Leadership Report solution at the upcoming Transform Conference. This event will provide attendees with an exclusive opportunity to learn more about the benefits of the new service and how it can transform their organizational culture.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Janine and the team at Emtrain to bring truly transformative workplace culture analytics to a wider audience at the Transform Conference,” Trey Boynton, Chief Diversity and People Officer of Chief , who will co-present the Transform Conference session on ‘Developing Workforce Culture Skills to Thrive’ on Monday, March 17th.

Innovation Workshop: Developing Workforce Culture Skills to Thrive

Join CEO and founder Janine Yancey of Emtrain and Trey Boynton, Chief People Officer of Chief at the Transform Conference as they explore how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping the workforce, necessitating new HR strategies. In this session, Janine will reveal how employers can foster environments where employees thrive by developing essential culture skills across all management levels. Discover innovative methods to measure and improve leadership skills without traditional surveys, focusing on trust, accountability, bias mitigation, and empathy. This approach not only saves time and money but also provides precise insights into leadership capabilities, equipping organizations to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Date/Time: Monday, March 17, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Wynn Hotel Vegas

https://transform.us/conference/

For more information about Emtrain's new Leadership Report service, please visit www.emtrain.com .