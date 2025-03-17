Wellinks and CareAbout Health Partner to Expand Value-Based COPD Management in New Jersey and Florida

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellinks, a digital healthcare company specializing in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) management, today announced a strategic partnership with CareAbout Health, a leading healthcare management company. This collaboration will introduce Wellinks’ virtual COPD management programs to the New Jersey and Florida markets, leveraging CareAbout’s extensive network, which supports over one million patients across multiple regions.

CareAbout will incorporate Wellinks’ value-based COPD management programs, which include virtual pulmonary rehabilitation, remote monitoring, and ongoing care management, all designed to improve patient outcomes while easing the burden on healthcare systems. By collaborating closely with CareAbout’s providers, Wellinks extends the capabilities of both organizations, setting a new standard for COPD management in these key markets.

“At CareAbout Health, we are committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care that lowers the expense to the patient as well, and this partnership with Wellinks aligns perfectly with that mission,” said Dr. Fabius, SVP of clinical and VBC operation and lead physician informaticist at CareAbout Health. “By integrating Wellinks’ virtual COPD management into our care model, we can provide patients with the support they need to manage their condition more effectively while having the convenience of choosing their location, ultimately improving their quality of life and reducing avoidable hospital visits.”

COPD is a leading cause of death and a significant driver of healthcare costs in the United States. Despite the clear benefits of pulmonary rehabilitation, access remains limited due to a shortage of facilities. Wellinks’ virtual COPD management program addresses this gap by combining technology with personalized care, allowing for early intervention and reducing hospitalizations.

“We are excited to partner with CareAbout Health to expand access to our comprehensive COPD management services,” said Stacie Bratcher, Chief Executive Officer at Wellinks. “Together, we can proactively manage patient health, prevent costly acute care episodes, and make high-quality, personalized care accessible to more people in New Jersey and Florida.”

About CareAbout Health

CareAbout Health provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. CareAbout Health is helping align incentives to create a world where patients, providers, and payers work together in a seamless, coordinated manner toward common goals: higher quality, lower costs, better outcomes, and healthier communities. For more information, please visit www.careabout.com.