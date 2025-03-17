Tech CU Expands to Meridian with Its First Brick-and-Mortar Location in Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) is proud to announce the opening of its first physical branch in the Treasure Valley, located at 1394 West Chinden Blvd in Meridian, Idaho. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Tech CU’s commitment to providing exceptional, high-touch service to residents in one of the nation’s growing technology hubs.

For the past two years, Treasure Valley members have enjoyed the convenience and security of Tech CU’s Virtual Branch. With the addition of an in-person location, members can enjoy the same level of personalized service and innovative banking solutions—now with the added benefit of in-person interactions.

"Tech CU has proudly served the Treasure Valley community virtually since 2019, and we couldn't be more excited to cement our commitment to this market with the opening of our first physical location," said Robert Reed, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Tech CU.

The new branch offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including personal and business accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products, wealth management, and commercial banking.

“At Tech CU, we are dedicated to delivering unmatched personal service, competitive rates, and innovative banking solutions designed to support our members at every stage of life,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Technology Credit Union. “We’re excited to open our doors in Treasure Valley and look forward to welcoming new members and helping them achieve their financial goals."

For more information about Tech CU, the new Treasure Valley branch, or to make a Virtual Branch appointment, please visit https://www.techcu.com .