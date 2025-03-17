Knowledge workers want Generative AI to help make decisions, not replace their work

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even as generative AI storms into the workplace, the debate continues about whether it’s driving useful advances or simply overhyped. A recent survey of 1000 knowledge workers conducted by mmhmm found that most workers said they’re comfortable with artificial intelligence in the workplace but are otherwise confused as to its value.

Findings include:

71% of workers want AI to help in making decisions

37% of workers found value in using AI to automate work

67% want to be notified when AI is being used

12% say they can always tell when a tool or app is incorporating AI functionalities

44% of daily AI users do not trust any image online unless it’s flawed

35% of all those surveyed do not trust any online image unless it’s flawed





While new AI-powered tools come on the market every day, promising to save time, automate work, or take on the tasks people don’t want, workers said they aren’t sure if AI is helping. Their responses indicate that they aren’t sure what AI is doing and whether to trust the results. Workers told mmhmm that they want AI to support what they’re doing, not replace core tasks. A whopping 91% want AI to make them more effective at their job.

The issue of trust remains front and center. Those surveyed noted that trust requires authenticity and that’s not possible when handing the reins entirely over to technology. Users specifically want to know if a tool or app is using AI.

About mmhmm

mmhmm is an easy-to-use video application that helps you get your message across. We break down the barriers that bog down video meetings and presentations so you can be understood and build stronger connections with your audience.

Founded in May 2020 at the All Turtles product studio, mmhmm was built on the belief that making a video should feel as effortless as sending a text message and as human as a coffee break chat. The mmhmm app works with all video platforms or on its own, bringing out more of your personality and creativity whenever the camera is on. mmhmm has backing from renowned investors including Sequoia Capital, Softbank Vision Fund, and others. Learn more at www.mmhmm.app.

