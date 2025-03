INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of TFI International Inc. (TFII) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against TFI International Inc. (“TFI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TFII). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts regarding TFI’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) TFI was losing small and medium business customers; (2) as a result, the Company’s TForce revenue was declining; (3) TFI was experiencing difficulties managing its costs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the profitability of its largest business segment was declining.

