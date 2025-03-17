WANG & LEE GROUP, INC. AND LINKO SMART TECHNOLOGY FORGE EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION TO PIONEER AI-DRIVEN, SUSTAINABLE SMART HOME ECOSYSTEMS

Partnership merges blockchain rewards, renewable energy, and media monetization to redefine ESG innovation

Hong Kong, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS), a global leader in sustainable energy and blockchain solutions, today announced a exclusive collaboration agreement with Linko Smart Technology Limited (“Linko”), a trailblazer in AI-powered smart home technologies. This partnership solidifies W&L’s position as the sole provider of AI-driven smart home services, energy efficiency solutions, and media content integration for Linko’s devices, accelerating the creation of a self-sufficient Internet of Things (IoT) IoT ecosystem powered by renewable energy and blockchain rewards.

Strategic Collaboration Highlights

1. Exclusive AI & Energy Efficiency Integration

W&L will embed its proprietary blockchain technology, solar energy systems, and crypto reward frameworks into Linko’s AI smart home devices. This includes:

Optimized Energy Savings: Linko’s AI thermostats and IoT solar monitors will automatically divert saved energy to W&L’s solar crypto-mines, generating blockchain rewards for users and shareholders.

Crypto Reward Utility: Users can redeem W&L-issued tokens for device upgrades, premium subscriptions, or cash, directly through Linko’s ecosystem.

2. Media Content Partnerships with Tokenized Rewards

W&L becomes the exclusive agent for integrating third-party media content (streaming, ads, entertainment) into Linko devices. Users earn blockchain tokens based on “air-time”—minutes spent engaging with content.

Revenue Sharing: 70% of ad/content revenue flows to W&L, 30% to Linko, with token rewards funded by W&L’s crypto reward pool.

Weekly Token Distribution: Air-time tracked via Linko’s APIs ensures seamless rewards.

3. Synergized ESG Impact

The collaboration aims to reduce household energy waste through AI-driven automation while expanding access to renewable energy. Crypto rewards generated from energy savings will incentivize sustainable consumer behavior, aligning with global net-zero targets.

Leadership Commentary

Mr. Ho Pui Lung, CEO of Wang & Lee Group, Inc., stated:

“This exclusive partnership with Linko marks a pivotal leap toward our vision of a circular economy where sustainability and shareholder value coexist. By merging AI, blockchain, and renewable energy, we’re empowering households to become active participants in decarbonization—while turning energy savings into financial rewards.”

Mr. Tsang Heung Chu, representative of Linko Smart Technology Limited, added:

“W&L’s expertise in blockchain and solar energy unlocks transformative potential for our smart home devices. Users will no longer just save energy—they’ll earn from it, creating a seamless loop between sustainable living and tangible benefits.”

Key Benefits of the Collaboration

Shareholders’ Value: Crypto rewards gain real-world utility, driving demand for W&L tokens and Linko devices.

User Incentives: Earn tokens via energy savings and media engagement, redeemable for upgrades or cash.

ESG Leadership: Projected reduction in residential energy waste accelerates progress toward sustainability goals.

Market Differentiation: First-to-market integration of AI smart homes, blockchain rewards, and media monetization.

About WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. is a Hong Kong-based construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, which includes low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical system, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning system, fire service system, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. It is also able to provide design and contracting services to all trades in the construction industry. Their clients range from small startups to large companies.

