Deadline Alert: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 31, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“IAS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IAS) common stock between March 2, 2023, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 3, 2023, after market hours, IAS released its second quarter 2023 financial results, revealing that the growth of its optimization revenue had slowed, citing “maturing Context Control growth” and “slower demand from tech/telco clients.” On this news, IAS’s stock price fell $3.66, or 19.4%, to close at $15.17 per share on August 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 27, 2024, after market hours, IAS released its fourth quarter 2023 financial results, missing consensus estimates due to pricing cuts issued to customers across the Company’s measurement and optimization businesses and “more competitive pricing.”

On this news, IAS’s stock price fell $7.09, or 41.5%, to close at $10.01 per share on February 28, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (2) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer “favorable” and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (3) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired IAS common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 31, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.