Global Direct to Garment Printing Market to Reach USD 1,343.6 Million by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Custom Apparel | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global direct to garment printing market size was valued at USD 847.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 873.5 million by 2025. Furthermore, with a projected CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2035, the market is expected to grow to USD 1,343.6 million by 2035. This growth is attributed to advancements in digital printing technology, the rise of e-commerce platforms, and the growing preference for sustainable and customized apparel.

The textile printing industry has undergone a revolutionary transformation in recent years, and Direct to Garment (DTG) printing has emerged as one of the most prominent methods for high-quality fabric printing. The ability to print detailed and colorful designs directly onto garments without setup costs has made DTG a popular choice among fashion brands and print-on-demand businesses. As the market continues to expand, understanding the key factors driving its growth, challenges, and competitive landscape becomes essential.

Direct to Garment (DTG) printing is a digital printing technology that prints designs directly onto fabric using specialized inkjet printers. Unlike traditional methods like screen printing, DTG does not require stencils or transfer sheets, making it an efficient option for small-lot production and customized apparel. DTG printers use water-based inks that are absorbed into the fabric, ensuring a soft feel and high color accuracy.

Discover Growth Opportunities in the Market – Get Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d2e3231303138

Consumption Analysis of the Direct to Garment Printing Sector

The growing desire for distinctive, customized clothing with elaborate patterns and eye-catching colors is driving the growth of the direct to garment printing sector.

Innovation in printing technology, including improved print heads, ink formulations, and color management systems, enhances the quality and speed of direct to garment printing, drives demand for more efficient solutions, and provides novel product solutions for the market players.

The demand for direct garment printing solutions is rising due to consumers' growing awareness of environmental sustainability and preference for eco-friendly printing techniques, including digital processes and water-based inks.

The growth of e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces facilitate direct to garment printing in various industries outside of fashion, such as corporate apparel, personalized gifts, and promotional products.

The growing popularity of printed textiles

Rising Demand for Customization and Personalization

One of the major factors propelling the DTG market is the growing consumer preference for customized apparel. Unlike traditional screen printing, which requires extensive setup and is best suited for bulk production, DTG printing offers an efficient solution for small-lot production and on-demand printing.

This is particularly beneficial for online retail businesses, fashion startups, and independent designers who seek unique, one-off designs. The surge in print-on-demand services, where customers can personalize clothing with intricate and colorful designs, has been instrumental in increasing DTG adoption.

Advancements in DTG Printing Technology

Continuous innovation in DTG printing technology has significantly enhanced its efficiency and appeal. The introduction of high-speed DTG printers with better ink adhesion and AI-driven print automation has improved turnaround times while maintaining superior print quality.

Additionally, eco-friendly water-based inks are being developed to comply with sustainability standards, making DTG printing an environmentally responsible choice. Innovations in pre-treatment processes and automated curing systems are also enhancing print durability, reducing the fading of colors over time.

Expansion of the E-commerce and Print-on-Demand Industry

The rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms and print-on-demand services has been a major driver for DTG market growth. Online platforms such as Etsy, Shopify, and Printful have enabled independent businesses to enter the custom apparel market without heavy initial investments. Since DTG printing does not require large-scale production setups, sellers can operate with minimal inventory, reducing financial risks and improving operational flexibility. The rising demand for unique and niche apparel is further fueling this segment’s expansion.

"Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printing is transforming the apparel industry with high-quality, on-demand customization. As tech advances, expect faster production, eco-friendly inks & expanding market reach." Says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Direct to Garment Printing Market

The global direct-to-garment (DTG) printing market recorded a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2024.

Market value reached USD 847.3 million in 2024.

The USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035.

In Western Europe, Germany is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.1% by 2035.

Industrial DTG inkjet printers are estimated to hold over 70% of the market share by 2035.

Reactive ink is expected to dominate, accounting for 56.2% of the market by 2035.

Unlock the Future of Packaging — Dive into transformative insights and opportunities with our in-depth Printing Technology Industry Analysis.

Growing Popularity Among Independent Fashion Brands

Independent fashion brands and small-scale designers are rapidly embracing DTG printing due to its affordability and creative flexibility. Unlike conventional screen printing, which requires expensive screen setups and high minimum order quantities, DTG allows designers to print limited editions, test new designs, and experiment with creative ideas without incurring significant costs. The ability to produce soft-feel, high-resolution prints with accurate color gradients makes DTG particularly attractive for premium streetwear and boutique fashion labels

Key Trends Influencing the Direct to Garment Printing Market

Customization in Clothing Crafts the Demand for the Direct to Garment Printing

The growing demand for customized clothing and accessories has led to considerable growth in the direct to garment printing (DTG) industry. Technology has transformed the fashion industry by enabling consumers to make one-of-a-kind, custom clothing pieces, especially with 3D printing. DTG printing offers countless customization options by allowing the direct printing of detailed patterns, vivid colors, and high-resolution images into clothing.

DTG printing has made customization more accessible and affordable, drawing small companies, freelance designers, and individual customers. The environmentally friendly and ethically created fashion consumers are increasingly choosing is in line with the sustainability feature of DTG printing.

Technological progress, customer demand, and the environmental advantages of DTG printing have combined to make direct-to-garment printing a major force in the ever-evolving fashion industry.

Advancements in the Smart Direct to Garment Printing Technology Designs Demand from Fashion Industry

The integration of digital technology in the fashion supply chain, including virtual fashion shows, digital fittings, and online shopping experiences, is a shift in consumer behavior towards a more digitally-driven shopping experience.

This has led to a growing demand for unique and personalized fashion items as consumers increasingly engage with digital content, driving demand for the direct to garment printing.

Digital fittings, powered by augmented reality and virtual reality, allow consumers to try on clothing virtually, facilitating more informed purchasing decisions and reducing the need for physical store visits.

The rise of online shopping experiences has accelerated the demand for on-demand and customizable fashion solutions. By providing made-to-order and customized clothing and cutting waste and inventory expenses, DTG printing aids brands in satisfying consumer demand for distinctive and customized items.

Rise in Corporate Events Boosts the Demand for DTG Products

The rise in corporate events has boosted demand for direct to garment printing (DTG), allowing businesses to create personalized and branded apparel for their events. DTG printing is anticipated to enable companies to create high-quality, vibrant branded apparel that enhances brand visibility and recognition.

Customized apparel can instill a sense of belonging and pride among team members, promoting a cohesive corporate culture. It also allows businesses to engage with existing clients, prospects, and stakeholders, creating eye-catching and memorable promotional merchandise that drives brand engagement and recall. Customized apparel adds a professional touch to corporate events, enhancing brand image and perception.

DTG printing ensures consistent branding and quality across apparel, reinforcing a strong and reputable brand image. The demand for DTG printing is growing as businesses recognize its value in enhancing brand visibility, fostering team unity, driving marketing efforts, and projecting a professional brand image at events.

Competitive Landscape: Direct to Garment Printing Market

Leading companies in the direct to garment printing market are expanding their geographic reach and merging with other companies. Few of them are also working together to develop new products in partnerships with start-up businesses and regional brands.

Key Developments in Direct to Garment Printing Market

In January 2025, ColDesi, Inc. entered into partnership with Texmac/HappyJapan. As the exclusive distributor of HappyJapan embroidery machines in Florida, to expand its product offerings and better serve the evolving needs of the embroidery industry.

In September 2024, Seiko Epson Corporation acquired Fiery, LLC, a USA-based company engaged in providing digital front end (DFE) servers and workflow solutions for the print industry.

In September 2024, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd launched TxF300-1600 printer with 130% productivity of conventional model for custom T-shirts printing for textile and apparel printing applications.



Key Players in Direct to Garment Printing Market

MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Brother International Corporation

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kornit Digital.

Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

Magnum Industrial Partners, S.L.

The M&R Companies

Polyprint.

aeoon Technologies GmbH

ColDesi Inc.

Digitech UV Printer

HGS Machines

Guangzhou Shinmar Science And Technology Co., Ltd.

KingJet(Guangzhou) Digital Technology Co., Ltd



Get the Complete Story—Read More About Our Latest Report!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/direct-to-garment-printing-market

Direct to Garment Printing Market Segmentation

By Printer Type:

In terms of printer type, the industry is segmented into industrial DTG inkjet printer and desktop DTG inkjet printer.

By Ink:

In terms of ink, the industry is segmented into reactive, acid, disperse and pigment.

By Substrate:

In terms of substrate, the industry is segmented into cotton, silk, rayon, linen, polyester, polyamide and others (wool, etc.)

By End Use:

End uses for direct to garment printing are clothing & apparels, household, technical textiles and others (flag, banners, etc.). Clothing & apparels include t-shirts, pants, leggings, caps, sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts, golf t-shirts and others (jackets, tie, etc.). Household includes bed liners, carpets & curtains and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

Global Digital Printing Packaging demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 18,666.50 million in 2023. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.1% to be valued at USD 30,696.45 million by 2033.

The demand for printing paper is touching the skies due to its irreplaceable role in traditional print media, which remains a cornerstone of communication for businesses, organizations, and individuals globally.

The digital textile printing market size in the USA is estimated to be worth USD 677.8 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,146.9 million by 2035.

The global digital textile printer market value is projected to increase from USD 2,212.9 million in 2023 to USD 5,304.3 million by 2033.

The industrial printer market size is estimated to be worth USD 23,395.0 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 31,699.9 million by 2034.

The Japan digital textile printing market is projected to be valued at USD 49.7 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 99.6 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2035.

The global digital textile printing market is poised for remarkable growth, with market size projected to increase from USD 3,012.5 million in 2025 to an estimated USD 5,602.0 million by 2035.

Metalized barrier film packaging refers to a type of packaging material that combines plastic films with a thin layer of metal, typically aluminum, to create a barrier against light, moisture, oxygen, and other external factors.

The growing demand for barrier tube packaging is driven by its ability to preserve product integrity, extend shelf life, and offer enhanced protection against contamination and environmental factors in various industries.

The Packaging Barrier Film market is expected to be valued at USD 18.8 billion in 2024. The pace of progress for the market from 2024 to 2034 is expected to be consistent, with a CAGR of 2.7%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube