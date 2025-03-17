DEADLINE ALERT for MPWR, GSK, and ICLR: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)

Class Period: February 8, 2024 – November 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (2) that the defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (3) that Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions the Company supplied to Nvidia; (4) that Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia – the Company’s most important customer – had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and the Company’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Monolithic shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

GSK plc. (NYSE: GSK)

Class Period: February 5, 2020 – August 14, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) GSK was fully aware of the source of NDMA and had been for nearly 40 years before withdrawing Zantac from the market; (2) while Defendants asserted that “data published prior to 2019 claims” failed to establish a link between Zantac and cancer, they failed to disclose that GSK possessed unpublished data – the Tanner Report – that did exactly that; (3) the representations about Defendants’ ability to “quantify or reliably estimate the liability” deceived investors, who did not know that GSK had for decades concealed an internal study that implicated the Company’s liability to Zantac users; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a GSK shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR)

Class Period: July 27, 2023 – October 23, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting the Company’s client base; (2) that ICON’s purported FSP and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield the Company from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (3) that the RFPs ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (4) that ICON’s customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (5) that ICON’s two largest customers were diversifying their CRO providers away from the Company; (6) that as a result of the foregoing, ICON’s reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON’s services; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an ICON shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com