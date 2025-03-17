PRSA-NY 2025 Big Apple Awards Open for Entries

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Relations Society of America’s New York Chapter (PRSA-NY) is now accepting submissions for the 38th Annual Big Apple Awards, celebrating excellence in communications across the New York metro area. PR professionals, agencies and in-house teams can submit their best campaigns starting today, with early bird discount entry fees available through April 18, 2025. Entries will be accepted until May 11, 2025 at https://zealous.co/prsany/opportunity/2025-big-apple-awards.

This year’s theme, Elevate & Evolve: Honoring PR Excellence in a Changing Landscape, recognizes the industry’s ability to navigate shifting media dynamics, new platforms and the impact of innovative technology, like AI, on communications. The awards will spotlight the professionals and campaigns by teams here in New York that have set new benchmarks for creativity, strategy and measurable impact.

The annual awards gala will be held in person this September, with details to be announced soon.

“New York City is the world’s communications capitol and the Big Apple awards are designed to celebrate the excellent work that professionals in the city do for their clients everyday,” said Ken Kerrigan, APR, President of PRSA-NY. “From healthcare to professional services to consumer activations, these professionals work tirelessly to elevate public discourse on the issues that matter most, while consistently seeking to evolve how we communicate across both traditional and emerging media channels.”

SUBMISSION DEADLINES AND PRICING

Entrants can submit campaigns in up to three categories, with savings offered for multiple nominations and an additional 15% early bird discount (code: EARLYBIRD2025) available through April 18. Regular deadline and pricing are as follows:

Final Deadline – Sunday, May 11 at 11:59 PM EDT

Member 1 Entry: $575 2 Entries: $925 3 Entries: $1,225

Non-Member 1 Entry: $625 2 Entries: $975 3 Entries: $1,275



“The Big Apple Awards will spotlight PR professionals that have risen to the occasion to create innovative campaigns that cut through the clutter,” said Megan Miller, Co-Chair of the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards. “Our sponsors and participants are consistently at the forefront of these evolving platforms, embracing challenges and changes to stay ahead, and these achievements deserve to be celebrated at this year’s gala that will be a night to remember.”

PRSA-NY is grateful for the support of its members and the broader PR community including sponsors Hunter, Edelman, The Stevens Group, The Museum of Public Relations and Notified. To learn more about Big Apple Awards or to volunteer for the event, please visit https://www.prsany.org/ or contact fays@commpro.biz. For sponsorship opportunities, please see here.

Nominations for the PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards, which recognize the most inspirational and ambitious young industry talent within the New York City Metro Area, will open later this spring, with generous support from this year’s official sponsor, PRophet.

JUDGING

The awards are read and scored by senior-level PR professionals who dedicate their time to identifying and awarding the best work submitted. The judging panel is comprised of experienced, senior-level PR professionals representing a wide range of disciplines and expertise. Groups of senior professionals judge every Big Apple Award entry objectively. Special care is taken to assure that all judges remain impartial and are not assigned to review nominations that create a conflict of interest. PRSA-NY provides the judges with a consistent set of criteria and score sheets, along with training on our standards and best practices. Judges must have at least five years of PR experience. Submit your nomination to judge here: https://forms.gle/hG2KGa8ybLgXHhXG6.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY, go to https://www.prsany.org/.

Contact:

Ken Kerrigan, APR

kenkerriganapr@gmail.com