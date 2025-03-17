Perfect Catch Electric Launches Complete Electrical, Pool, Marine & Outdoor Services for St. Petersburg Homes

Largo & Florida, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Perfect Catch Electrical Introduces Comprehensive Solutions for Residential Electrical, Dock Electrical, Pool Services, and Outdoor Living Projects in St. Petersburg, FL.

Since establishing our business in 2019 as YR Service Co, we have proudly rebranded as Perfect Catch Electrical, introducing a fresh new identity designed to highlight our reputation as the premier electrician and outdoor home service provider in Pinellas County. Our enhanced branding emphasizes our commitment to excellence, reliability, and superior service quality, further solidifying our position as the trusted choice for electrical, pool, and outdoor living solutions in the area.

Our service expansion follows customer growth as people want more technical help for property care and growth projects. Perfect Catch Electrical delivers expert electrical pane upgrades and whole home surge protection installation alongside pool equipment repair services and outdoor construction services. The business delivers various home service options through a single service provider for better customer experiences. Through its property maintenance packages, Perfect Catch shows property owners how they can manage typical electrical, pool, and outdoor facility problems.

Perfect Catch provides electrician St. Petersburg FL services, addressing a variety of electrical needs for both residential and commercial properties. The Perfect Catch electrical team takes care of the installation, enhancements, and electric system fixes to keep operations running securely and effectively.

The company also provides marine electrician services for waterfront properties. The company offers dock lighting, boat lift control box troubleshooting and installation, shore power and dock pedestal installation. Perfect Catch is St.Petersburg top marine electrician

The electrician also handles smoke detector installation and provides various home lighting installation services. From recessed lighting, and kitchen cabinet lighting to ceiling fan installations Perfect Catch is all in one Electrical Contractor.

Perfect Catch Electric, Gas line & Pool Systems also specializes in pool equipment repair, ensuring that pool equipment is correctly working at all times. As a licensed pool contractor, Perfect Catch has experience with pool pumps repairs, pool automation installation, and pool heat pump installation. With pool electrician services, they can handle all your pool light repair needs. Perfect Catch offers Jandy pool equipment installation, Hayward Pool Equipment Installation, and Pentair Pool Equipment Installation.

Pool automation Installation requires a particular pool electrician for installations to function how they are intended. Perfect Catch can upgrade your pool salt water chlorinator or offer pool gas heater repair services. Many times Perfect Catch offers their customers at no charge a pool equipment surge protector to help protect their heavy investments.

In addition to electrical and pool services, Perfect Catch Electrical provides expert gas line installations for outdoor living areas in St. Petersburg, FL. Our team helps homeowners and businesses safely integrate gas-powered amenities, including outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and heating systems, creating comfortable, functional, and visually appealing outdoor spaces.

Perfect Catch Electrical specializes in outdoor kitchen installation, creating beautiful and fully customized outdoor living spaces in St. Petersburg, FL. As a licensed General Contractor, Pool Contractor, Electrical Contractor, and Gas Contractor, we offer complete outdoor living solutions under one roof. Our capabilities as an experienced outdoor kitchen builder allow us to seamlessly integrate custom outdoor kitchens with professional gas line installations, electrical work, poolside amenities, and elegant lighting—ensuring quality, convenience, and exceptional craftsmanship every step of the way.

Perfect Catch Electrical delivers advanced home technology solutions to elevate your living spaces in St. Petersburg, FL. We specialize in outdoor speakers, home networking installation, and comprehensive smart home integration. Our team installs top industry brands including Sonos, Sonance, Ring, Ubiquiti UniFi, and Savant, ensuring superior audio, seamless connectivity, and enhanced home security. Trust Perfect Catch to transform your home with cutting-edge technology for unmatched comfort, convenience, and control.

Perfect Catch

Founded in 2019 and formerly known as YR Service Co, Perfect Catch Electrical is a premier provider of residential and commercial electrical services, pool equipment repairs, gas installations, marine electrical solutions, and outdoor living upgrades in St. Petersburg, FL. Licensed as a General Contractor, Pool Contractor, Electrical Contractor, and Gas Contractor, we offer comprehensive services under one roof. Our experienced team is committed to quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and innovative solutions, making us Pinellas County’s trusted choice for all property maintenance and improvement needs.

Media Contact

Contact Person Name: Yanni Ramos

Company Name: PerfectCatch

Phone Number: 801-280-9997

Email Address: office@callperfectcatch.com

Address: 9205 128TH AVE N, BLDG 1409 LARGO, FL, 33773

Website URL: https://www.pti-world.com/