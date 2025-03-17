Global Health Forum Announced to Drive Innovation for an Equitable Healthcare Future

New York, NY, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking initiative, the Global Health Forum (GHF) has been launched with the mission to shape a more equitable and healthier future by fostering innovation, collaboration, and investment in the healthcare sector.

Spearheaded by Dr. Achintya Moulick ,CEO of CarePoint Health, Dr. Samin Sharma, Head of Cardiology at Mt. Sinai, and Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay Executive Vice President, and President of Merck Manufacturing Division, this initiative is designed to make a transformative impact. Headquartered in Manhattan, NY and will soon establish offices in London, UK and Mumbai, India.

A strategic approach towards Global Healthcare Transformation

Non-Profit Wing: Dedicated to improving healthcare access for underprivileged communities in the India-US corridor, this entity will drive six key agendas (detailed at www.globalhealth-congress.org). The inaugural Global Congress will take place in the NY/NJ region in November 2025 and will bring together leading physicians, pharma and health-tech leaders, hospitals, and industry experts to drive actionable change. More details can be found at www.globalhealthcongress.com.



Supporting Healthcare Innovation : Enabled through a proprietary digital platform, this entity “Venture Vault” will bring together top industry leaders from diverse sectors to promote healthcare innovations, connect leaders across healthcare verticals, and fund and mentor high-growth, high-potential companies committed to advancing healthcare.

Leaders Speak: A Vision for Healthcare Innovation and Equity

Dr. Achintya Moulick, a career CEO and Cardiac Surgeon, emphasized the urgent need for a collaborative approach: "Healthcare innovation must be inclusive. Our initiative will bridge the gaps between research, technology, and accessibility, ensuring a healthier future for all—especially those who have been left behind."

Dr. Samin Sharma, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Mount Sinai Health System, highlighted the vision behind the for-profit wing:

"By bringing together leaders from various industries, our digital platform will not only fund cutting-edge healthcare solutions but also mentor and scale ventures that can transform the way healthcare is delivered worldwide."

Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay, Executive Vice President, and President of Merck Manufacturing, underscored the initiative’s global potential:

"This is more than just an initiative—it’s a movement towards a sustainable and equitable healthcare system. Our Global Congress will serve as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and real-world solutions."







A Call to Action

With the Global Congress Conference in November and the investment platform launching soon, the Global Health Forum and Congress invites healthcare leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers to join this movement.

For more information, visit:

Non-Profit Initiative: www.globalhealth-congress.org

Global Health Congress Conference: www.globalhealthcongress.com

For media inquiries and partnerships, contact:

Gautam Bazaz

Phone:646.790.4600

Email: gautam@globalhealth-congress.org

303-5 th Avenue, Suite 1007

New York, NY 10016



