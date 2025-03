Investor Alert: Super Micro Computer, Marqeta, SentinelOne, and ON Semiconductor Corporation: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the following companies: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON).

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. against certain officers and directors.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Super Micro, continuously holding your shares, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/super-micro-computer-inc-nasdaq-smci

Previously a class action complaint was filed against the company alleging the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Super Micro consistently overreported sales and underreported expenses. The Company had re-hired multiple executives who had left after its previous accounting scandal. The Company had a much closer relationship with related parties than it portrayed to the market. The Company failed to cease exporting products to areas under restriction by the U.S. government due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Super Micro, investors suffered damages.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Marqeta, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the company, continuously holding your shares since May 7, 2024, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/marqeta-inc-nasdaq-mq

Previously a class action complaint was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 and; (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating claims on behalf of SentinelOne, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of SentinelOne, continuously holding shares since June 1, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/sentinelone-inc-nyse-s

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SentinelOne lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) as a result, SentinelOne's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; and (iii) consequently, SentinelOne's guidance was overstated.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of ON Semiconductor Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned ON Semiconductor Corporation, shares since before May 1, 2023, submit your information below:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/on-semiconductor-corporation

Previously a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) revenues from billions of dollars in reported LTSAs were “committed” and “locked in,” and were effectively certain to be obtained by onsemi when, in fact, onsemi could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer’s request; (2) LTSA’s provided “predictable” and “sustainable” performance to drive onsemi’s growth, even in tough macroeconomic conditions, when, in fact, they would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; and (3) Defendants had “good visibility” into customer demand when, in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about onsemi’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

