Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC); Kyverna Therapuetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX); Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY); and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Why? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, it is alleged that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fluence Energy’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (ii) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG’s U.S. affiliate, had accused Fluence Energy of engineering failures and fraud; and (iii) Fluence Energy’s margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens AG and The AES Corporation were moving to divest.

The Fluence Energy securities fraud class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital issued a report revealing that Fluence Energy failed to disclose that Siemens Energy had filed a lawsuit accusing Fluence Energy of misrepresentations, breach of contract, and fraud. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy common stock fell more than 13%, according to the complaint.

Then, as alleged in the underlying complaint, on February 10, 2025, Fluence Energy announced its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025, reporting a net loss of $57 million, compared to a loss of $25.6 million for the same period in the prior year, with revenues falling 49% year-over-year, and lowering revenue guidance to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion, from its prior outlook of $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy common stock fell more than 46%.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Kyverna Therapurtics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Why? On February 8, 2024, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) conducted its IPO, offering 14.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $22 per share for anticipated proceeds of over $296 million. Kyverna granted the Underwriter Defendants a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.175 million shares of its common stock at the Offering Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the results of the Company’s ongoing evaluation of KYV-101 in clinical trials. The Complaint further alleges that unbeknownst to investors, these representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they did not disclose adverse data regarding one of Kyverna’s trials, which adverse data was known to the Company at the time of the IPO.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A securities fraud class action complaint against Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) has survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss the complaint.

Grabar Law Office is now investigating claims on behalf of long-term Mercury Systems shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Mercury Systems have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now partially survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss that complaint. The underlying complaint alleges that Mercury Systems, through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The complaint further alleges that Defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury’s business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from “point-in-time” to “long-term contracts” in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury’s projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury’s acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the Complaint alleges Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that certain key allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Sage Therapeutics breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Sage Therapeutics, via certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone’s clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (iii) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, SAGE-718’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (v) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than Defendants had led investors to believe; (vi) accordingly, SAGE-324’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

