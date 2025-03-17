MEDIA ADVISORY: Garden Cookout with James Beard-Recognized Chef from the larder & the delta, Stephen Jones

Phoenix, Arizona, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:

Award-winning Chef Stephen Jones of the larder & the delta in Phoenix in partnership with Niman Ranch.

What:

An exclusive, one-afternoon-only cookout in the garden with family-style service consisting of a curated selection of elegantly paired wines that will be available for purchase along with specialty cocktails. Exceptional sustainably raised, Certified Humane® purebred lamb from Niman Ranch will be cooked over the live open fire!

The Multi-Course Lamb Experience:

The curated menu will feature a whole roasted Niman Ranch Lamb that will include different cuts and preparations paired with seasonal ingredients and innovative flavors that reflect the larder & the delta's commitment to bold, farm-to-table dining.

When:

Sunday, March 23rd at 2:00pm

Where:

The larder & the delta, 2320 E. Osborn Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016 (outside in the garden)

Cost:

$75

Buy Tickets:

Seating is limited! Tickets for this exclusive culinary experience are available now https://thelarderthedelta.com/special-events/ and can be purchased directly at opentable.com (check under “experiences”)

Contact:

(602) 388-4874; hello@thelarderthedelta.com

###

About the larder & the delta, Phoenix:

the larder & the delta offers a cozy dining atmosphere with one seating per evening at 6:00pm from Wednesday through Saturday – perfect for those seeking a unique and adventurous culinary experience. Our extended tasting menu features 12 courses of stories of the American south told through locally grown produce and raised cattle, a menu thoughtfully crafted to surprise and delight your palate with every course. Join us for a memorable journey through innovative flavors and creative dishes.

About Niman Ranch:

Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow @NimanRanch on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Attachment