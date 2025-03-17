MEDIA ADVISORY: Garden Cookout with James Beard-Recognized Chef from the larder & the delta, Stephen Jones

Who:
Award-winning Chef Stephen Jones of the larder & the delta in Phoenix in partnership with Niman Ranch.
What:
An exclusive, one-afternoon-only cookout in the garden with family-style service consisting of a curated selection of elegantly paired wines that will be available for purchase along with specialty cocktails. Exceptional sustainably raised, Certified Humane® purebred lamb from Niman Ranch will be cooked over the live open fire!
The Multi-Course Lamb Experience:
The curated menu will feature a whole roasted Niman Ranch Lamb that will include different cuts and preparations paired with seasonal ingredients and innovative flavors that reflect the larder & the delta's commitment to bold, farm-to-table dining.
When:
Sunday, March 23rd at 2:00pm
Where:
The larder & the delta, 2320 E. Osborn Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016 (outside in the garden)
Cost:
$75
Buy Tickets:
Seating is limited! Tickets for this exclusive culinary experience are available now https://thelarderthedelta.com/special-events/ and can be purchased directly at opentable.com (check under “experiences”)
Contact:
(602) 388-4874; hello@thelarderthedelta.com
###
About the larder & the delta, Phoenix:
the larder & the delta offers a cozy dining atmosphere with one seating per evening at 6:00pm from Wednesday through Saturday – perfect for those seeking a unique and adventurous culinary experience. Our extended tasting menu features 12 courses of stories of the American south told through locally grown produce and raised cattle, a menu thoughtfully crafted to surprise and delight your palate with every course. Join us for a memorable journey through innovative flavors and creative dishes.
About Niman Ranch:
Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow @NimanRanch on Facebook, X and Instagram.
