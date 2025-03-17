Pixalate Reveals Q4 2024 Global vMVPD Ad Spend & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Trends Reports for Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, & Amazon Fire TV: 88% of Open Programmatic Ad Spend Goes to vMVPD Apps on Apple TV, IVT on Non-vMVPD Apps 127%+ High

London, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) Ad Spend and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Trends Reports for vMVPD apps across the Apple TV , Roku , Samsung Smart TV , and Amazon Fire TV CTV app stores.

vMVPD applications are designed to bundle TV channels into cost-effective "skinny bundles,” a concept derived from traditional MVPDs like Comcast and Dish TV.

To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 7 billion open programmatic advertising transactions across over 6,000 unique CTV apps in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Key Takeaways

Roku

71% of the estimated global open programmatic ad spend was directed toward vMVPD apps IVT rates, including ad fraud, for non-vMVPD apps were 14% compared to vMVPD apps (13.2%) Top grossing vMVPD apps were ‘Hulu’, ‘Pluto TV’, and ‘Philo’





of the estimated global open programmatic ad spend was directed toward vMVPD apps

Amazon Fire TV

64% of the estimated global open programmatic ad spend was directed towards vMVPD apps IVT rates, including ad fraud, for non-vMVPD apps were 21.5% compared to vMVPD apps (19.8%) Top grossing vMVPD apps were ‘Hulu’, ‘Pluto TV’, and ‘Philo’





of the estimated global open programmatic ad spend was directed towards vMVPD apps

Apple TV

88% of the estimated global open programmatic ad spend was directed towards vMVPD apps IVT rates, including ad fraud, for non-vMVPD apps were 27.8% compared to vMVPD apps (12.2%) Top grossing vMVPD apps were ‘Hulu’, ‘Xumo Play’, and ‘HGTV GO’





of the estimated global open programmatic ad spend was directed towards vMVPD apps

Samsung Smart TV

82% of global ad spending was directed toward vMVPD apps IVT rates, including ad fraud, for non-vMVPD apps were 12.8% compared to vMVPD apps (10.3%) Top grossing vMVPD apps were ‘Hulu’, ‘Samsung TV Plus’, and ‘Sling TV’





of global ad spending was directed toward vMVPD apps

vMVPD Apps: A ‘Nested’ Ecosystem

In vMVPD environments, both the app and the channels offered within it can sell ads, creating a nested ecosystem.

vMVPD apps curate shows or movies for their users. This is different from other types of apps, such as SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) and AVOD (Advertising-based Video On Demand) apps, which “aggregate” linear channels.

Download the Q4 2024 vMVPD Ad Spend & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Trends Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the global vMVPD Ad Spend & IVT Trends Reports (the Reports’), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”