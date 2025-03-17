Akoya Reports Fourth Quarter of 2024 and Full Year Financial Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024.

"Akoya navigated a challenging 2024 in the life science tools market, which was constrained by subdued capital equipment purchases, by successfully strengthening gross margins, reducing operating expenses and advancing our companion diagnostics programs throughout the year. We remain optimistic about the long-term growth outlook of Akoya’s leading spatial biology solutions," said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya. "In 2024, Akoya achieved multiple milestones, including expanding our market-leading installed base to 1,330 instruments, launching our Manufacturing Center of Excellence to drive improvements in gross margins and the expansion of our content menu into new markets like neurobiology, and continued advancement of our clinical partnerships led by Acrivon and NeraCare."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $26.5 million in the prior year period; a decrease of 19.4%. This topline revenue decrease was primarily due to a decline in instrument revenue.

Gross margin was 67.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 62.7% in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by operational efficiency from in-house reagent manufacturing and product mix.

Operating expenses were $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $26.1 million in the prior year period; an improvement of 22.9%. The improvement was primarily driven by further realized operating leverage and efficiencies.

Operating loss was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $9.4 million in the prior year period; an improvement of 39.5%.

$35.0 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024.



Business Highlights

Financial Highlights

Full year 2024 revenue was $81.7 million, compared to $96.6 million in the prior year; a decrease of 15.5%.

Full year 2024 reported gross margin was 58.6% while non-GAAP adjusted gross margin (1) was 61.1% when excluding the write-off from discontinued legacy products in the first quarter of 2024. Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 58.3% in the prior year.

Full year 2024 operating expenses were $94.6 million while non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $88.6 million when excluding the impairment charge for facility consolidation and restructuring associated with reductions in force completed in the first quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2024, respectively. Both GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were $114.0 million in the prior year.

Full year 2024 loss from operations was $46.7 million while non-GAAP loss from operations (1) was $38.6 million excluding the items noted above. Both GAAP and non-GAAP loss from operations were $57.7 million in the prior year.

was $38.6 million excluding the items noted above. Both GAAP and non-GAAP loss from operations were $57.7 million in the prior year. Instrument installed base of 1,330 as of December 31, 2024 (400 PhenoCyclers, 930 PhenoImagers), compared to an installed base of 1,183 in the prior year (342 PhenoCyclers, 841 PhenoImagers); an increase of 12.4%.

1,733 total publications citing Akoya’s technology as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1,160 total publications in the prior year; an increase of 49.4%.



(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

In light of the pending acquisition by Quanterix Corporation, Akoya will not be hosting an earnings conference call or providing forward guidance at this time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Akoya is including in this press release “non-GAAP adjusted gross profit,” “non-GAAP adjusted gross margin,” “non-GAAP operating expense,” and “non-GAAP loss from operations,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Akoya defines non-GAAP adjusted gross profit as gross profit margin adjusted for certain excess and obsolete inventory charges. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin is defined as non-GAAP adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. Akoya defines non-GAAP operating expense as operating expense adjusted for impairment and restructuring charges. Akoya defines non-GAAP loss from operations as loss from operations adjusted for certain excess and obsolete inventory charges, impairment, and restructuring charges.

Akoya includes these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they allow investors to understand and evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, and non-GAAP loss from operations can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, and non-GAAP loss from operations differently than Akoya does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the pending acquisition of Akoya by Quanterix Corporation and the likelihood that such acquisition will be consummated, Akoya’s ability to achieve market acceptance of its current and planned products and services, Akoya’s ability to develop, achieve regulatory approval and commercialize Immunoprint and other statements regarding Akoya’s business strategies, use of capital, results of operations, financial and market positions and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents Akoya files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Akoya cautions you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by Akoya and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Akoya’s views as of the date hereof. Akoya undertakes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events for any reason, except as required by law.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Akoya’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Akoya anticipates. Akoya cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,779 $ 83,125 Marketable securities 23,261 — Accounts receivable, net 13,779 16,994 Inventories, net 24,321 17,877 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,592 3,794 Total current assets 76,732 121,790 Property and equipment, net 7,203 10,729 Demo inventory, net 1,336 893 Intangible assets, net 14,559 17,412 Goodwill 18,262 18,262 Operating lease right of use assets, net 4,255 8,365 Financing lease right of use assets, net 1,525 1,562 Other non-current assets 1,133 1,356 Total assets $ 125,005 $ 180,369 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 19,607 $ 25,209 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,674 2,681 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 609 767 Deferred revenue 6,554 6,688 Total current liabilities 29,444 35,345 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,063 3,193 Long-term debt, net 76,182 75,254 Contingent consideration liability, net of current portion 3,871 5,765 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,988 6,238 Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 693 766 Other long-term liabilities 169 38 Total liabilities 117,410 126,599 Total stockholders' equity 7,595 53,770 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 125,005 $ 180,369





AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue: Product revenue $ 12,663 $ 16,691 $ 53,027 $ 67,410 Service and other revenue 8,681 9,796 28,645 29,223 Total revenue 21,344 26,487 81,672 96,633 Cost of goods sold: Cost of product revenue 4,419 6,031 22,039 25,778 Cost of service and other revenue 2,536 3,836 11,755 14,550 Total cost of goods sold 6,955 9,867 33,794 40,328 Gross profit 14,389 16,620 47,878 56,305 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,688 20,082 69,317 87,363 Research and development 4,429 5,360 19,745 24,974 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (16 ) 617 (512 ) 1,636 Impairment — — 2,971 — Restructuring — — 3,087 — Total operating expenses 20,101 26,059 94,608 113,973 Loss from operations (5,712 ) (9,439 ) (46,730 ) (57,668 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,586 ) (2,293 ) (10,429 ) (8,761 ) Interest income 380 913 2,506 3,489 Other expense, net (289 ) (5 ) (566 ) (343 ) Loss before (provision) benefit for income taxes (8,207 ) (10,824 ) (55,219 ) (63,283 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes 8 22 (146 ) (40 ) Net loss $ (8,199 ) $ (10,802 ) $ (55,365 ) $ (63,323 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (1.43 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 49,560,227 49,089,712 49,418,535 44,434,570









AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit Reconciliation and Calculation of Gross Margin and Non- GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 21,344 $ 26,487 $ 81,672 $ 96,633 Gross profit 14,389 16,620 47,878 56,305 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories - product discontinuation and lease exit inventory charges — — 2,045 — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 14,389 $ 16,620 $ 49,923 $ 56,305 Gross margin 67 % 63 % 59 % 58 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 67 % 63 % 61 % 58 %





AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Operating Expense to Non-GAAP Operating Expense Reconciliation (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses $ 20,101 $ 26,059 $ 94,608 $ 113,973 Impairment — — (2,971 ) — Restructuring — — (3,087 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 20,101 $ 26,059 $ 88,550 $ 113,973



