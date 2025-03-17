OrthoPediatrics Corp. Joins Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium to Advance Pediatric Medical Device Innovation

WARSAW, Ind., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today its partnership with the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium (CPDC). This collaboration aligns with the Company’s cause of improving the lives of children by supporting the development and commercialization of innovative pediatric medical devices.​

The Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium is a multi-institutional initiative focused on accelerating the development, approval, and availability of medical devices designed specifically for pediatric patients. Founding members include Purdue University’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, the Indiana University School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, and Cook Medical, a leader in medical device manufacturing. OrthoPediatrics' addition to the consortium brings specialized expertise in pediatric orthopedics, further strengthening the consortium's capabilities to develop and commercialize pediatric medical devices.

“We are proud to join the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium, as it aligns with our cause of advancing healthcare for KIDS all over the world,” said David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics. “By collaborating with CPDC's network of experts, we aim to drive innovation in pediatric medical technology and ensure children have access to the specialized treatments they need.”​

Matthew Waninger, Managing Director of Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium, welcomed the partnership, stating: “OrthoPediatrics has been a leader in pediatric orthopedics for years, and we are thrilled to have them as part of our consortium. Their expertise and dedication to pediatric innovation will be invaluable as we work to accelerate the development and accessibility of breakthrough medical devices for children.”​

With OrthoPediatrics joining, the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium strengthens its industry partnerships through a distinctive model that directly integrates major medical device companies. By integrating industry leaders into its network, the consortium streamlines product development, regulatory navigation, and commercialization, ensuring pediatric medical innovations move efficiently from concept to market.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 75 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

About Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium (CPDC)

The Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium is a collaborative initiative between Purdue University’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, the Indiana University School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, and Cook Medical. Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium aims to bridge the gap between research, clinical needs, and industry by fostering partnerships that accelerate the development, approval, and commercialization of pediatric medical devices.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406