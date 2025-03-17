FibroGen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Announced sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca for a total consideration of approximately $160 million Transaction expected to close by mid-2025



Upon close of sale of FibroGen China, cash runway extended into 2027



Initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy trial of FG-3246, a potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), expected by mid-2025



Topline results from Phase 2 portion of the investigator-sponsored study of FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC expected in 2H 2025



SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“We entered 2025 optimistic about our future, highlighted by the planned initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy trial of FG-3246, our first-in-class ADC targeting CD46 for the treatment of mCRPC, by mid-2025,” said Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer. “Through the successful implementation of our cost reduction plan, and upon the closing of our recently announced sale of FibroGen China, we will be a leaner and more focused organization, with a stronger financial position and a cash runway that takes us into 2027, with multiple potential value-creating milestones in sight.”

Recent Developments and Key Highlights of 2024:

Announced the sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca for a total consideration of approximately $160 million, representing an enterprise value of $85 million plus estimated net cash held in China at closing of approximately $75 million. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2025. Upon closing, FibroGen will repay its term loan to Morgan Stanley Tactical Value, further simplifying the Company’s capital structure. FibroGen maintains its rights to roxadustat in the U.S. and in all markets outside of China, South Korea, and those licensed to Astellas.

Appointed David DeLucia, CFA, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Completed previously announced cost reduction program.



Upcoming Milestones:

FG-3246 (CD46 Targeting ADC) and FG-3180 (CD46 Targeting PET Imaging Agent)

Anticipate initiation of Phase 2 monotherapy dose optimization study of FG-3246 in mCRPC by mid-2025. Phase 2 trial will include a sub-study of FG-3180 to enable assessment of its diagnostic performance and the potential correlation between CD46 expression and response to FG-3246.

Topline results from the Phase 2 portion of the investigator-sponsored Phase 1b/2 study conducted by UCSF of FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC expected in 2H 2025. Phase 2 portion of the study will include data on FG-3180.



Roxadustat

Plan to meet with FDA in 2Q 2025 to determine the potential next steps for the development of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS), an indication with significant unmet medical need, in the U.S.



Financial:

Total revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, as compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total revenue from continuing operations for the full year 2024 was $29.6 million, as compared to $46.8 million for the full year 2023.

Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or $0.08 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $62.5 million, or $0.63 net loss per basic and diluted share, one year ago.

Net loss from continuing operations for the full year 2024 was $153.1 million, or $1.53 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $323.0 million, or $3.32 net loss per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2023.

At December 31, 2024, FibroGen reported $51.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable in the U.S. and $121.1 million in total consolidated cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable.

Upon closing of the announced sale of FibroGen China, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund operations into 2027.

About FG-3246

FG-3246 (FOR46) is a potential first-in-class fully human antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), exclusively in-licensed from Fortis Therapeutics, and is being developed by FibroGen for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and potentially other tumor types. FG-3246 binds to an epitope of CD46, a cell receptor target, that induces internalization upon antibody binding, is present at high levels in prostate cancer and other tumor types and demonstrates very limited expression in most normal tissues. FG-3246 is comprised of an anti-CD46 antibody, YS5, linked to the anti-mitotic agent, MMAE, which is a clinically and commercially validated ADC payload. FG-3246 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in both preclinical and clinical studies.

FG-3246 is currently in an ongoing Phase 1b/2 study being conducted at UCSF as an investigator-sponsored trial to evaluate FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide. An additional investigator-sponsored radiopharmaceutical marker trial using a zirconium-89 positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for CD46 that utilizes the YS5 antibody is also underway at UCSF. The initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy dose optimization trial for FG-3246 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is anticipated by mid-2025. FG-3246 is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted by the China Health Authority.

Roxadustat is approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). FibroGen has the sole rights to roxadustat in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and in all markets not held by AstraZeneca or licensed to Astellas. Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding FibroGen’s strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding its commercial products and clinical programs and those of its collaboration partners Fortis and UCSF. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the efficacy, safety, and potential clinical or commercial success of FibroGen products and product candidates, statements under the caption “Upcoming Milestones”, the net cash portion of the purchase price and closing of the sale of FibroGen China as well as the payoff of the Morgan Stanley Tactical Value term loan, statements regarding cash, such as the expectation that cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable will be sufficient to fund FibroGen’s operating plans into 2027, and statements about FibroGen’s plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. FibroGen’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of its various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in FibroGen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and FibroGen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,482 $ 81,553 Short-term investments — 121,898 Accounts receivable, net 481 5,121 Inventory 3,155 17,173 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,542 40,038 Current assets held for sale 110,849 65,776 Total current assets 196,509 331,559 Restricted time deposits — 1,658 Property and equipment, net — 4,785 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 64,939 Other assets 1,405 2,538 Long-term assets held for sale 16,611 18,050 Total assets $ 214,525 $ 423,529 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,064 $ 15,778 Accrued and other liabilities 62,035 132,987 Deferred revenue 27,290 12,740 Operating lease liabilities, current — 12,647 Current liabilities held for sale 38,917 43,516 Total current liabilities 133,306 217,668 Product development obligations 17,012 17,763 Deferred revenue, net of current 114,708 157,555 Operating lease liabilities, non-current — 65,033 Senior secured term loan facilities, non-current 73,092 71,934 Liability related to sale of future revenues, non-current 58,864 51,413 Other long-term liabilities 822 2,858 Long-term liabilities held for sale 356 1,504 Total liabilities 398,160 585,728 Redeemable non-controlling interests 21,480 21,480 Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to FibroGen (225,602 ) (204,166 ) Nonredeemable non-controlling interests 20,487 20,487 Total deficit (205,115 ) (183,679 ) Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and deficit $ 214,525 $ 423,529



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenue: License revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 9,649 Development and other revenue 416 2,575 1,948 18,401 Drug product revenue, net 2,720 1,052 27,673 18,753 Total revenue 3,136 3,627 29,621 46,803 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold (5,845 ) 1,201 15,561 3,962 Research and development 6,870 48,710 95,692 266,473 Selling, general and administrative 8,345 16,378 49,330 86,483 Restructuring charge 900 — 19,454 12,606 Total operating costs and expenses 10,270 66,289 180,037 369,524 Loss from operations (7,134 ) (62,662 ) (150,416 ) (322,721 ) Interest and other, net: Interest expense (2,217 ) (2,175 ) (8,247 ) (8,095 ) Interest income and other income (expenses), net 688 2,314 5,296 7,594 Total interest and other, net (1,529 ) 139 (2,951 ) (501 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (8,663 ) (62,523 ) (153,367 ) (323,222 ) Benefit from income taxes 2 10 (269 ) (252 ) Loss from continuing operations (8,665 ) (62,533 ) (153,098 ) (322,970 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 26,647 6,301 105,519 38,738 Net income (loss) $ 17,982 $ (56,232 ) $ (47,579 ) $ (284,232 ) Loss from continuing operations per share – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (3.32 ) Income from discontinued operations per share – basic and diluted 0.26 0.06 1.05 0.40 Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.57 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (2.92 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted 100,830 98,496 100,044 97,303



