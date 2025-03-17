Varonis Acquires Cyral to Reinvent Database Activity Monitoring

MIAMI, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, today announced the acquisition of the next-generation database activity monitoring (DAM) provider Cyral.

Cyral’s innovative approach to DAM uses agentless and stateless interception technology that deploys quickly and overcomes the challenges legacy vendors face in preventing data breaches and ensuring compliance.

“By combining Cyral’s cloud-native DAM with Varonis’ robust and growing database security capabilities, customers can begin to upgrade their costly legacy solutions, shattering the silos that have traditionally separated structured and unstructured data security,” said Varonis CEO, President, and Co-founder Yaki Faitelson. “With this acquisition, we are addressing the most difficult database security challenges, and equipping our customers with a modern, end-to-end platform.”

A structured data explosion fueled by cloud and AI

The database market is set to explode to $225 billion by 2028. Giants like Databricks and Snowflake have unlocked virtually unlimited capacity and frictionless access to databases, data lakes, and data pipelines. Meanwhile, vector databases, the foundation of AI model training and processing, are challenging security teams with unprecedented scale, volume, and complexity.

Organizations struggle to secure thousands of managed, unmanaged, and on-prem databases storing their most critical PII, intellectual property, and AI training data. Lack of competition and complex barriers to entry have stifled innovation in the DAM market. The AI era demands a new and novel approach to database security.

A unified Data Security Platform

The days of fragmented data security products are ending. Varonis protects data wherever it lives, at rest or in motion, from a single unified platform—enabling organizations to continuously reduce their sensitive data exposure and respond to threats in the age of AI.

Cyral was co-founded by Manav Mital, who identified the crucial need to manage databases at scale using cloud-native technology. “Varonis’ acquisition of Cyral brings together a shared vision for securing customers’ data end-to-end as AI ushers in a new era of growth and innovation,” said Cyral Co-Founder and CEO Manav Mital. “The lifeblood of AI is data, and Varonis is leading the charge by driving automated data security outcomes at scale.”

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

