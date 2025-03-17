Hackney Publications Publishes Fifth Annual 100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About

Austin, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hackney Publications announced today that it has published the fifth annual “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About,” a portal that serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need experienced and capable legal counsel.



The law firms are listed alphabetically, a testament to the difficulty in actually ranking such firms. Narrowing the list to just 100 law firms was also a challenge, according to Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications and editor of Sports Litigation Alert.

Holt Hackney

“We have had our finger on the pulse of the sports law industry for almost 25 years,” said Hackney, a recent recipient of the President’s Award from the Sports and Recreation Law Association. “Living and breathing in this space has given us a keen understanding of who should be included in 100lawfirms.com.”

TRENDS IN THE SPORTS LAW INDUSTRY

Hackney believes the list of firms that are worthy of consideration will only grow in the future.

“More and more firms are embracing the sports industry as a practice group,” said Hackney. “The growing movement around NIL and the concept of sports as an entertainment product are just two emerging catalysts for this trend.

“Another factor is how higher education is empowering law students as well as undergraduates to embrace becoming a sports lawyer as a profession. You check out the top sports law programs here.”

NOTABLE LAW FIRMS ON THE LIST

Among the many firms included on the list are:

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Barnes & Thornburg

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

CCHA

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP

Dennie Firm, PLLC

DLA Piper

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Frieser Legal

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Haynes Boone

Herrick, Feinstein LLP

Hogan Lovells

Jenner & Block LLP

Kroger, Gardis & Regas, LLP

Lewis Brisbois

Lightfoot Franklin & White, LLC

Maher Legal Group

Munck Wilson Mandala

Power & Cronin LTD

Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey, PLLC

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

The portal has synergy with Sports Law Expert, a blog that features regular content on a daily basis as well as a directory of legal experts and their particular specialty. “This directory has been around for a decade and has led to new business for many attorneys as well as expert witness engagements for the academic community,” said Hackney.



About Hackney Publications

Hackney Publications (www.hackneypublications.com) is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 25 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert (www.sportslitigationalert.com).

The Alert, which publishes 24 times a year, offers subscribers a searchable archive of more than 5,000 case summaries and articles, the largest sports law-specific archive in the world. Not surprisingly, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester, entraining students destined for a career in the sports industry, as well as the next generation of sports lawyers.

