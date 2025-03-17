E2SOL Teams Up with Yotta Energy to Launch Smart Solar Highway Median Power Infrastructure, Featuring New Yotta Block Energy Storage

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the push for electrified transportation and clean energy infrastructure accelerates, E2SOL and Yotta Energy have announced an innovative Smart Solar Highway Median (SSHM) Power Infrastructure System, a groundbreaking solution transforming dormant highway medians into self-sustaining clean energy hubs.

This collaboration aims to decarbonize transportation, expand electric vehicle (EV) charging access, and improve grid resilience while leveraging underutilized highway barriers and right of way to generate and store renewable energy. A key component of this initiative is the integration of Yotta Block, the next-generation modular energy storage system designed to maximize efficiency and minimize installation challenges.

A New Approach to Sustainable Transportation & Energy Infrastructure

As states pursue ambitious Net Zero goals by 2050, leveraging highway electrification remains an underutilized opportunity. While the demand for EV charging continues to grow, challenges such as high energy consumption, grid constraints, and limited land availability have slowed widespread adoption of large-scale charging infrastructure.

To address these issues, E2SOL’s SSHM integrates cutting-edge solar generation, microgrid capabilities, and Yotta’s new decentralized energy storage solution, Yotta Block, to create a scalable and resilient clean energy network.

“This partnership is about reimagining infrastructure,” said Anthony Baro, Managing Principal at E2SOL. “By combining E2SOL’s Smart Solar Highway Median technology with Yotta Energy’s innovative Yotta Block storage, we’re enabling a future where highways not only move people but also generate, store, and distribute clean energy.”

Why This Matters

Wireless EV Charging for On-the-Go Power – SSHM supports dynamic wireless charging , allowing EVs to charge while driving .

– SSHM supports , allowing EVs to . Resilient Energy Storage with Yotta Block – The compact 1kWh Yotta Block replaces traditional ballast blocks, making solar+storage easier to install and scale .

– The compact replaces traditional ballast blocks, making solar+storage . Lower Costs & New Revenue Streams – States can sell excess power back to the grid, offsetting public utility expenses.

– States can back to the grid, offsetting public utility expenses. Community Benefits – Local communities near highways, often marginalized by higher energy costs , can access affordable solar power.

– Local communities near highways, often marginalized by , can access affordable solar power. Climate Resilience – Reduces reliance on vulnerable overhead power lines, mitigating outages from extreme weather.



Yotta Block: A Game-Changer for Solar Storage in Transportation

Recently unveiled at Intersolar and Energy Storage North America, Yotta Block is a plug-and-play energy storage solution that eliminates the need for separate battery infrastructure. Instead, it integrates directly behind PV panels, making installation simpler, reducing costs, and optimizing space usage.

According to Ryan Davies, CCO of Yotta Energy, “Yotta Block revolutionizes solar+storage by making deployment effortless. Yotta’s technology seamlessly integrates with E2SOL’s Smart Solar Highway Medians, creating a decentralized power solution that’s efficient, scalable, and resilient.”

A Nationwide Vision for Smarter Infrastructure

This initiative aligns with state and federal renewable energy programs designed to expand EV charging infrastructure and modernize the grid. By leveraging existing highway medians, E2SOL and Yotta Energy are proving that sustainable infrastructure can be deployed efficiently, without requiring additional land acquisition.

As part of their commitment to accelerating clean energy solutions, E2SOL and Yotta Energy are actively engaging with state agencies, utility providers, and transportation authorities to bring the Smart Solar Highway Median system to highways nationwide.

For additional information please contact:

E2SOL / www.e2sol.com / info@e2sol.com / +1 (401) 489 2273

YOTTA ENERGY / www.yottaenergy.com / +1 (512) 856 7788

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/249323fa-f4ff-4872-8aad-92c93631c006