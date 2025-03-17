Consolidated Water Reports Full Year 2024 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue declined 26% to $134 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed in June 2024. The company’s $204 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress towards the higher-revenue construction phase.
  • Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million on higher sales volumes.
  • Bulk revenue decreased 3% to $33.7 million.
  • Manufacturing revenue increased by 1% to $17.6 million.
  • Services revenue declined by 48% to $51 million, due to a $60 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $9.9 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $2.7 million increase in design and consulting revenue.
  • O&M recurring revenue increased 51% to $29.3 million. The increase was comprised of $6.1 million from REC, which was acquired in October 2023, and $3.9 million from PERC.
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.
  • Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million and working capital was $132.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

2024 Operational Highlights

  • Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 4.5% to a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons. The increase was due to a record number of customer connections which were up 4.3% for the year.
  • Advanced through the piloting, design and permitting stages of a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.
  • Recognized $7.9 million in operations and maintenance revenue from the company’s REC subsidiary, which was acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.

Dividend Increase

In August 2024, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary

“Our revenue and operating income in 2024 from continuing operations were consistent with our expectations, particularly with the completion of the two major design-build projects early in the year,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart.

“We saw an improvement in profitability across our retail and manufacturing segments. Our strong retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman reflect a record volume of water sold to a record number of customers. This was primarily due to the ongoing growth in population and business activity on the island.

“Our bulk water segment revenue and gross profit remained relatively consistent from the previous year. Our services revenue declined due to the completion in the second quarter of the Liberty Utilities and Red Gate II construction projects which had a major impact on our 2023 revenue. The decline was partially offset by a 51% or nearly $10 million increase in recurring revenue from our operations and maintenance or O&M contracts.

“Most of this additional O&M revenue was generated by REC, our new Colorado subsidiary, that has provided us a new channel to expand our design-build and O&M businesses into water-stressed regions of Colorado. Other U.S.-based O&M contracts managed by our PERC Water subsidiary also contributed meaningfully to the increase.

“Our $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallons per day seawater desalination plant for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply has been steadily advancing through the pilot, design and permitting stage. Due to delays unrelated to us, we now expect to begin the construction of this project early next year. We expect the construction phase to generate the largest portion of revenue from the project.

“Also important to note, about 80% of the plant’s construction fee is subject to adjustments for inflation from the date the contract was executed to the date construction begins. This will help protect our gross margin and profitability against most increases in the cost of goods and services.

“As announced last month, our wholly owned subsidiary, Cayman Water Company, received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, granting it continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area on Grand Cayman. Discussions with the Cayman Islands utility regulator for the required license are anticipated to begin soon. Our existing operating license will remain in effect until the new one is received.

“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the future of Consolidated Water for many reasons. This includes the continued growth in water sales in Grand Cayman; the long-term, stable recurring revenue from our Caribbean-based bulk water business; and the growth potential of our U.S.-based manufacturing, design-build and O&M businesses.

“Supported by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new infrastructure like the expansion of our West Bay plant to serve the growing water needs of our utility customers in Grand Cayman. We also plan to add additional manufacturing space for Aerex. We expect these investments to ultimately drive future retail and manufacturing revenue growth. Our strong balance sheet also enables us to move quickly and strategically on any potential acquisitions.

“We expect our construction revenue to remain below the record level set in 2023 until we commence construction of the desalination project in Hawaii. However, we see this major construction phase substantially adding to our revenue and earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.”

2024 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $134 million, declining 26% from $180.2 million in 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $47 million in the services segment and $922,000 in the bulk segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.6 million in the retail segment and $104,000 in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased due to a 4.5% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.3% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area during the year.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in the price of energy for CW-Bahamas which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates. The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partially offset by the revenue generated by the commencement on May 1, 2024, of the operations and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant on Grand Cayman. The decrease also was partially offset by the additional revenue generated by the amendment of the company’s North Sound contract which also became effective on May 1, 2024.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $77.3 million in 2023 to $17.6 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects being completed in 2024. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $29.3 million in 2024, an increase of 51% from 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $6.1 million to the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.

Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $104,000 to $17.6 million as compared to $17.5 million in 2023.

Gross profit for 2024 was $45.6 million (34.1% of total revenue), as compared to $61.9 million (34.4% of total revenue) in 2023.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million as of December 31, 2024, with working capital of $132.8 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $210 million.

Full Year Segment Results

                   
  Year Ended December 31, 2024
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Corporate Total
Revenue $31,741,343  $33,673,387 $50,956,489  $17,595,414 $  $133,966,633 
Cost of revenue  14,199,088   23,360,360  38,511,535   12,271,202     88,342,185 
Gross profit  17,542,255   10,313,027  12,444,954   5,324,212     45,624,448 
General and administrative expenses  3,263,593   1,564,975  6,055,409   2,456,807  14,196,652   27,537,436 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net  2,286     2,714     192,786   197,786 
Income (loss) from operations  14,280,948   8,748,052  6,392,259   2,867,405  (14,003,866)  18,284,798 
Interest income  198,180   865,584  458,732   4  571,690   2,094,190 
Interest expense  (93,368)    (8,409)    (70)  (101,847)
Income from affiliates          16,701  252,754   269,455 
Other  78,647   39,625  (5,634)  11,993  7,247   131,878 
Other income, net  183,459   905,209  444,689   28,698  831,621   2,393,676 
Income (loss) before income taxes  14,464,407   9,653,261  6,836,948   2,896,103  (13,172,245)  20,678,474 
Provision for income taxes       1,528,398   672,040  18,076   2,218,514 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  14,464,407   9,653,261  5,308,550   2,224,063  (13,190,321)  18,459,960 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     577,590          577,590 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $14,464,407  $9,075,671 $5,308,550  $2,224,063 $(13,190,321)  17,882,370 
Net income from discontinued operations                 10,355,184 
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                $28,237,554 


                   
  Year Ended December 31, 2023
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Corporate Total
Revenue $30,158,051  $34,595,058 $97,966,650  $17,491,474 $  $180,211,233 
Cost of revenue  13,891,229   24,128,132  66,797,762   13,467,005     118,284,128 
Gross profit  16,266,822   10,466,926  31,168,888   4,024,469     61,927,105 
General and administrative expenses  2,978,164   1,737,264  4,271,808   1,838,284  13,926,846   24,752,366 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (21,716)  12,720     2,233  (349)  (7,112)
Income (loss) from operations  13,266,942   8,742,382  26,897,080   2,188,418  (13,927,195)  37,167,627 
Interest income  181,468   362,422  151,706   4  808   696,408 
Interest expense  (123,867)    (21,417)       (145,284)
Income from affiliate            169,728   169,728 
Other  93,795   10,793  1,024   2,020  (171)  107,461 
Other income, net  151,396   373,215  131,313   2,024  170,365   828,313 
Income (loss) before income taxes  13,418,338   9,115,597  27,028,393   2,190,442  (13,756,830)  37,995,940 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes       6,388,457   440,111  (78,554)  6,750,014 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  13,418,338   9,115,597  20,639,936   1,750,331  (13,678,276)  31,245,926 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     573,791          573,791 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $13,418,338  $8,541,806 $20,639,936  $1,750,331 $(13,678,276)  30,672,135 
Net loss from discontinued operations                 (1,086,744)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                $29,585,391 
 

Revenue earned by major geographic region was:

          
  Year Ended December 31,
  2024 2023 2022
Cayman Islands $37,137,424 $41,728,340 $30,375,985
The Bahamas  29,675,947  31,221,633  29,943,615
United States  66,662,406  106,768,621  33,338,466
Revenue earned from management services agreement with OC-BVI  490,856  492,639  446,906
  $133,966,633 $180,211,233 $94,104,972
 

The following table presents the company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.

          
  Year Ended December 31,
  2024 2023 2022
Retail revenue $31,741,343 $30,158,051 $25,954,013
Bulk revenue  33,673,387  34,595,058  32,991,066
Services revenue  50,956,489  97,966,650  28,835,428
Manufacturing revenue  17,595,414  17,491,474  6,324,465
Total revenue $133,966,633 $180,211,233 $94,104,972
 

Services revenue consists of the following:

          
  Year Ended December 31,
  2024 2023 2022
Construction revenue $17,637,432 $77,306,704 $11,616,274
Operations and maintenance revenue  29,307,405  19,368,365  14,152,158
Design and consulting revenue  4,011,652  1,291,581  3,066,996
Total services revenue $50,956,489 $97,966,650 $28,835,428
 

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The company has set May 27, 2025 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT) at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 28, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Conference Call
Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 1237348

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 25, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 1237348

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact

Investor & Media Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  December 31,
  2024 2023
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $99,350,121 $42,621,898
Accounts receivable, net  39,580,982  38,226,891
Inventory  8,960,350  6,044,642
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,153,984  4,056,370
Contract assets  4,470,243  21,553,057
Current assets of discontinued operations  272,485  211,517
Total current assets  157,788,165  112,714,375
Property, plant and equipment, net  52,432,282  55,882,521
Construction in progress  5,143,717  495,471
Inventory, noncurrent  5,338,961  5,045,771
Investment in affiliates  1,504,363  1,412,158
Goodwill  12,861,404  12,861,404
Intangible assets, net  2,696,815  3,353,185
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,190,985  2,135,446
Other assets  2,356,489  3,407,973
Long-term assets of discontinued operations    21,129,288
Total assets $243,313,181 $218,437,592
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $9,057,179 $11,604,369
Accrued compensation  3,336,946  3,160,030
Dividends payable  1,780,841  1,572,655
Current maturities of operating leases  634,947  456,865
Current portion of long-term debt  126,318  192,034
Contract liabilities  9,126,654  6,237,011
Deferred revenue  365,879  317,017
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  509,745  364,665
Total current liabilities  24,938,509  23,904,646
Long-term debt, noncurrent  70,320  191,190
Deferred tax liabilities  210,893  530,780
Noncurrent operating leases  2,630,812  1,827,302
Other liabilities  153,000  153,000
Total liabilities  28,003,534  26,606,918
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity      
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity      
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 44,004 and 44,297 shares, respectively  26,402  26,578
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,846,345 and 15,771,545 shares, respectively  9,507,807  9,462,927
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued    
Additional paid-in capital  93,550,905  92,188,887
Retained earnings  106,875,581  85,148,820
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity  209,960,695  186,827,212
Non-controlling interests  5,348,952  5,003,462
Total equity  215,309,647  191,830,674
Total liabilities and equity $243,313,181 $218,437,592
 


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
          
  Year Ended December 31,
  2024
 2023
 2022
Revenue $133,966,633  $180,211,233  $94,104,972 
Cost of revenue  88,342,185   118,284,128   63,749,849 
Gross profit  45,624,448   61,927,105   30,355,123 
General and administrative expenses  27,537,436   24,752,366   21,070,234 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  197,786   (7,112)  (12,704)
Income from operations  18,284,798   37,167,627   9,272,185 
          
Other income (expense):         
Interest income  2,094,190   696,408   447,186 
Interest expense  (101,847)  (145,284)  (46,545)
Equity in the earnings of affiliates  269,455   169,728   102,225 
Loss on put/call options        (128,000)
Other  131,878   107,461   89,944 
Other income, net  2,393,676   828,313   464,810 
Income before income taxes  20,678,474   37,995,940   9,736,995 
Provision for income taxes  2,218,514   6,750,014   396,739 
Net income from continuing operations  18,459,960   31,245,926   9,340,256 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests  577,590   573,791   1,112,913 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders  17,882,370   30,672,135   8,227,343 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations  10,355,184   (1,086,744)  (2,371,049)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $28,237,554  $29,585,391  $5,856,294 
          
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders         
Continuing operations $1.13  $1.95  $0.54 
Discontinued operations  0.65   (0.07)  (0.16)
Basic earnings per share $1.78  $1.88  $0.38 
          
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders         
Continuing operations $1.12  $1.93  $0.54 
Discontinued operations  0.65   (0.07)  (0.16)
Diluted earnings per share $1.77  $1.86  $0.38 
          
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $0.41  $0.36  $0.34 
          
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:         
Basic earnings per share  15,832,328   15,739,056   15,290,509 
Diluted earnings per share  15,935,962   15,865,897   15,401,653 
 

