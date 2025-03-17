2025 Taste of Asia, A Celebration of Innovation and Growth: Exploring the Future of Asian Food Brands in North America

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American Asian Food & Hospitality Industry Association (NAAFIA), in collaboration with MenuSifu, is proud to present Taste of Asia 2025, an exclusive event designed for high-level networking and knowledge exchange within the food and hospitality industries. NAAFIA notices that the global food industry is experiencing a significant increase in Asian brands expanding into international markets. As Asian cuisine continues to gain mainstream popularity in North America, businesses are exploring new strategies to successfully expand their influence in this evolving landscape.

In the U.S., the Asian food market was valued at approximately $37.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $51.3 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Among them, the Chinese restaurant industry has shown resilience, maintaining an annualized growth rate of 4.7% since 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of $27.0 billion by 2024. As interest in Asian cuisine continues to grow, restaurants are not just competing for dining dollars—they are also vying for mindshare in an increasingly crowded online conversation. In this dynamic and trend-driven landscape, industry events play a key role in shaping the future of Asian food in North America. The 2025 Taste of Asia Festival will kick off on March 21 at the China Institute in America (100 Washington St, New York City, 10006), marking the start of a five-city U.S. tour to explore trends and opportunities in the North American culinary industry.





Since NAAFIA‘s inception in 2017, this event has become an essential gathering for industry leaders, investors, brands, and supply chain experts, offering a unique platform for collaboration and growth in the Asian food sector. The event's New York stop will be hosted at the China Institute in America, a prestigious institution founded in 1926 by renowned scholars such as John Dewey and Hu Shi.

The 2025 edition will feature insights from top entrepreneurs, industry experts, and investors across the Asian food, beverage, restaurant, and supply chain sectors. Key partners supporting this initiative include Impact, Kepler Brand Consulting, CINGS, China Institute in America, Serica, Wefood, and Restaurateur.

Attendees can expect engaging discussions on key topics that are shaping the future of the food industry. The session Asian Cuisine in North America: Opportunities & Challenges will feature insights from over 20 industry leaders on the market dynamics and growth potential for Asian cuisine. Another highlight, Global Expansion Strategies for Asian Brands, will focus on successful market entry and localization strategies that have helped Asian food and beverage businesses succeed on the global stage. In addition, the event will dive into The Future of Supply Chains, exploring the challenges and innovations that are transforming Asian food supply chains in North America. The Restaurant Technology Innovations session will highlight the role of AI-driven ordering systems, data analytics, and automation in reshaping the dining experience.





Taste of Asia 2025 will travel across five major U.S. cities, each offering a tailored experience to address the unique needs of regional food and beverage industries. The New York stop on March 21 will take place at the China Institute in America, with 500 attendees participating in a conference and a small salon. On April 28, the Seattle stop will be held at Twenty Five Teishoku House, with 100 attendees for a conference. The Chicago stop on May 19 will take place at the National Restaurant Association HQ, attracting 500 participants for a conference and small salon. The Houston stop on July 21 will be held at Mirao Restaurant, with 100 attendees for the conference. Finally, the Los Angeles stop on August 11 will be hosted at Le Méridien Pasadena Arcadia, with a grand event welcoming 1,500 attendees, including an industry forum, expo, and grand salon.





Taste of Asia 2025 will feature a diverse lineup of industry pioneers in restaurant technology, supply chains, investment, and brand expansion, including: Leo Li, Co-founder of MenuSifu; Vivian Zhang, CTO of SupStat Inc.; Howard Cai, Senior VP of CP Foods USA; Ebrahim Maghsoud, McDonald’s Franchisee; Fred Wang, Executive Chef of Lee Kum Kee North America; Cheng Luo, CPA & Tax Attorney; Kelly Zhou, Founder of YAAAS TEA; Paul Pedrow, VP of Sales of Restaurant Events LLC; Lawrence Pan, Founding Partner of CITIC Saint Spring Capital; Curtis Li, Founder of CSA; Garry Xie, CEO of FlyHigh Group; Henry Xiao, F&B Marketing Executive; Gao Chao, Co-founder of Impact; Tom Chen, Founder of Kepler Brand Consulting.

