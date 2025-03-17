Andrea Londo & Greg Bekkers Launch Two Lands to Champion Cross-Cultural and Outsider Stories in Indie Film

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry that often overlooks truly international voices, actress Andrea Londo (Narcos, Matlock) and filmmaker Greg Bekkers have launched Two Lands, a new independent production company dedicated to telling outsider-driven, cross-cultural stories that transcend borders.



With backgrounds shaped by movement and reinvention—Andrea as a Latina actress and Greg having grown up in seven different countries, always in between cultures—Two Lands was born from a need to create a home for stories that don’t fit neatly into Hollywood’s mold.



Two Lands’ focus is on festival-driven, emotionally raw, and character-focused films that challenge traditional narratives.



A Production Company for Outsiders – Two Lands is committed to working with filmmakers from hybrid backgrounds, creating stories that reflect the complexities of belonging, identity, and reinvention.



Cross-Cultural & Internationally Inspired Films – The company seeks out stories that exist between worlds, where cultures collide, blend, and reshape identities.



“We want to tell stories for people who never felt like they fully belonged in one place,” says Greg Bekkers. “Our own experiences as outsiders inspired Two Lands—now, we’re giving other storytellers a place to create without boundaries.”



The name Two Lands represents the duality that so many artists, immigrants, and cross-cultural individuals experience—the feeling of being from two places but fully belonging to neither. The company aims to embrace that space between worlds and turn it into powerful, meaningful cinema.



Two Lands is already in development on its first slate of projects, with announcements on directors and talent coming soon.



Two Lands is actively seeking collaborators, filmmakers, and industry partners who share its vision for bold, globally relevant storytelling.



Website: www.twolandsfilms.com

Instagram/Twitter/X: @thegregbekkers @twolandsfilms

First Slate of Films raise: https://wefunder.com/two.lands.film.slate



For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Greg Bekkers - greg@twolandsfilms.com





