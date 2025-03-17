DMRC Shareholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Class Action Lawsuit Against Digimarc Corporation

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) securities between May 2, 2024 and February 26, 2025. Digimarc is a digital watermarking technology company.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that a large commercial partner would not renew a large contract on the same terms; (2) that, as a result, Digimarc would renegotiate the large commercial contract; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected.

The complaint alleges that on February 26, 2025, Digimarc released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing the Company’s quarterly subscription revenue decreased 10% to $5.0 million (compared to $5.6 million in the previous year) and annual recurring revenue had decreased to $20.0 million (compared to $22.23 million in the previous year). These declines “primarily reflect[ed] a $5.8 million decrease in ARR due to the expiration of a commercial contract in June 2024.” On this news, Digimarc’s stock price fell $11.65, or 43.1%, to close at $15.39 per share on February 27, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Digimarc Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 9, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Digimarc Corporation or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c502a86c-8056-4491-85b4-0f79c470710f