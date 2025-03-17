$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger – NHHS, KVAC, AMPS, AVTE

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

NorthStar Healthcare Income, Inc. (OTC: NHHS), relating to the proposed merger with Welltower Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, NorthStar Healthcare's stockholders will receive $3.03 per share in cash.



Click here for more https://monteverdelaw.com/case/northstar-healthcare-income-inc-nhhs/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KVAC ), relating to its proposed merger with Madera Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Keen Vision common stock will be canceled and converted into the right to receive a number of Madera common stock.



Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/keen-vision-acquisition-corp/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), relating to the proposed merger with TPG. Under the terms of the agreement, Altus Power will be acquired by TPG for $5.00 per share of its Class A common stock in an all-cash transaction.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 9, 2025.

Click here for more https://monteverdelaw.com/case/altus-power-inc-amps/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE ), relating to a proposed merger with Jade Biosciences. Under the terms of the agreement, pre-merger Aerovate stockholders are expected to own approximately 1.6% of the combined company, while pre-merger Jade stockholders are expected to own approximately 98.4% of the combined entity.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 16, 2025.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/aerovate-therapeutics-inc-avte/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341