WAVESAVE EXPANDS WATER SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN RESPONSE TO GLOBAL CLIMATE PRESSURES

Eindhoven , March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavesave, a Dutch leader in water management solutions, today announces a strategic expansion beyond its flagship Flood Control Solutions to include a complete suite of Drought Control Solutions, Data Analytics & Services, and Consultancy & Training.

Rooted in the Netherlands’ centuries-long tradition of water expertise, Wavesave broadened offering reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to protecting communities against both floods and droughts while addressing the increasing challenges posed by global climate pressures.



Flood Control Remains at the Core

Flood Control Solutions continue to be the centerpiece of Wavesave’s mission. The company’s proven track record includes robust Flood Barriers and innovative Nature-Based Solutions that minimize damage in vulnerable coastal areas and river basins.

Drawing on the Dutch mastery of water management, celebrated worldwide for pioneering dike construction and advanced surge barriers, Wavesave remains at the forefront of protecting critical infrastructure and communities from devastating floods.

"Our flood defenses combine modern engineering with the expertise honed over generations in the Netherlands. We have always excelled at controlling water to prevent catastrophic floods. Now, we are applying that same innovative spirit to address drought challenges that are increasingly driven by climate pressures," says Omar Saleh, CEO of Wavesave.



Expanded Drought Control Solutions

Wavesave’s new Drought Control Solutions directly address the growing threat of water scarcity. The portfolio now features Rainwater Harvesting, Water Storage Systems, and Irrigation Systems, all designed to help communities maintain reliable water supplies during prolonged dry periods.

"When we witnessed entire regions struggling with crop failures and dwindling water reserves, we recognized that our expertise could make a significant difference. By merging advanced engineering with efficient water collection, storage, and distribution methods, we are transforming a crisis into an opportunity for sustainable growth," explains Saleh.

Data Analytics and Services

Complementing its physical solutions, Wavesave extends its offerings into Data Analytics & Services through cutting-edge Data Collection Hardware and GIS Mapping Services. These tools provide crucial real-time insights that help stakeholders predict risks from floods and droughts and allocate resources effectively.

By delivering actionable data via satellite imagery and automated monitoring, Wavesave empowers governments, NGOs, and private organizations to take swift, informed action.

Consultancy and Training: End-to-End Support

Wavesave’s integrated approach goes beyond supplying equipment. Through its Consultancy & Training Services, the company ensures that local teams acquire the skills to maintain and operate complex water management systems over the long term.

Wavesave’s specialists provide Technical Consultancy, Project Management, and comprehensive on-site Training Programs, building local capacity that endures.

"True resilience is not just about deploying technology; it is about empowering communities. By training local stakeholders, we ensure that our solutions remain effective long after installation. This approach enables communities to manage their own water resources and adapt to the challenges brought about by climate pressures," adds Saleh.

Protecting Lives and Ecosystems

While the expanded portfolio marks a significant milestone, Wavesave’s core mission remains unchanged: saving human and animal lives through sustainable water solutions. The company understands that water-related crises, whether from devastating floods or chronic droughts, can destabilize entire regions.

By offering a dual approach that both defends against excess water and ensures adequate supply during shortages, Wavesave creates a ripple effect of positive change across communities.



A Dutch Legacy with Global Impact

Wavesave’s roots in the Netherlands underscore its reputation for water management excellence. Dutch engineers and hydrologists have long set the standard for effective water control, and Wavesave carries this tradition forward with innovative approaches spanning flood prevention and drought mitigation.

The company’s dual focus, protecting communities from excessive water while ensuring reliable supply during dry periods, reinforces its mission to safeguard lives and promote environmental resilience amid a changing climate.

About Wavesave

Wavesave is a Netherlands-based company that delivers complete water management solutions. Originally known for its advanced flood control systems, like robust flood barriers and nature-inspired solutions, it has now expanded its expertise to address drought challenges.



Today, Wavesave offers innovative drought solutions such as rainwater harvesting, efficient water storage, smart irrigation systems, cutting-edge data analytics, and hands-on consultancy and training.



Committed to saving human and animal lives, Wavesave partners with governments, NGOs, and private organizations to create sustainable, community-centered water solutions.

Wavesave invites stakeholders, journalists, and organizations to learn more about its integrated water management solutions at https://wavesave.com. With cutting-edge expertise and a proactive response to global climate pressures, Wavesave stands ready to protect communities and ensure water security worldwide.

Media Contact

Omar Saleh, CEO Wavesave

Email: info@wavesave.com

Tel: +31 6 39 82 31 86

Website: https://wavesave.com





























