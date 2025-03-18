Banking Consulting Services Market to Reach $37.5 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Banking Consulting Services Market by Service (Operation Consulting, Strategy Consulting, Technology Consulting, Financial Advisory Consulting, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End Users (Corporate and Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "banking consulting services market" was valued at $20.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Moreover, the expansion of digital banking in emerging markets is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high implementation costs and data security & privacy concerns in banking consulting services limit the growth of the banking consulting services market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $20.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $37.5 billion CAGR 6.3% Segments Covered Service, Enterprise Size, End-Users, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for enhanced digital banking experience Rise in complexity of banking operations & IT systems Opportunities The expansion of digital banking in emerging markets. Restraints High implementation costs Data security & privacy concerns





The operation consulting segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

By service, the operation consulting segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-fifth of the market revenue, owing to the growing emphasis on efficiency, automation, and risk management amid digital transformation. Banks seek expert consulting to optimize processes and ensure compliance amid AI-driven operations and infrastructure demands, which is driving the segment growth. However, in the banking consulting services market, technology consulting is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 4.5% to 6.0% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rapid digital transformation in the banking sector and increase in the focus on cybersecurity to protect against growing cyber threats and data breaches.

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than three-fifths of the market revenue. Rise in demand for simplified corporate banking services and treasury management solutions is leading to increasing demand for consulting services in banking among large enterprises. However, small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 6.0% to 9.5% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, the increase in the need for supply chain finance, working capital optimisation, and digital invoicing solutions are prompting SMEs to seek banking consultancy services.

The Retail Banking segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By end-users, the retail banking segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the market revenue. The rise in demand for personalized banking has led to the use of data analytics and machine learning to improve customer insights and product offerings, driving growth in banking consulting services. However, corporate and commercial banking is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 3.7% to 5.0% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing complexity of financial operations, digital adoption, and the need for risk management solutions, increasing demand for banking consulting in corporate and commercial banking segment.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, contributing for less than two-fifths of the market revenue. This is due to the rise in demand for strategic advisory, regulatory compliance, and technology integration in banking operations. In addition, an increase in fintech collaborations, digital banking expansion, and a strong focus on risk management have further fueled the market growth in the region. However, Europe is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 6.5% to 8.0% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to an increase in cross-border transactions and regulatory complexities across EU nations, rise in regulatory reforms, and the rising adoption of fintech solutions.

Leading Market Players: -

Accenture

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company, Inc.

Oliver Wyman Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Roland Berger

IBM Corporation

Capgemini

FIS Global

Ernst & Young

CGI Inc.

PwC

Kearney

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Wipro Ltd

Infosys Limited

Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the banking consulting services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Banking Consulting Services Market Key Segments:

By Service

Operation Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Technology Consulting

Financial Advisory Consulting

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End Users

Retail Banking

Others

Corporate and Commercial Banking

Investment Banking

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

