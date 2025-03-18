Planetarium Labs Announces Immortal Statue NFT Sale is Now Live

Singapore, Singapore , March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Planetarium Labs, a leader in Web3 gaming innovation, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Immortal Statue NFT Collection for Immortal Rising 2 is now live! Players and collectors can now mint their exclusive NFTs and unlock premium in-game benefits, token airdrops, and legendary status within the Immortal Rising 2 ecosystem.



Planetarium Labs - Immortal Statue NFT Sale

Following an overwhelming response during the whitelist phase, the Immortal Statue NFT Collection enters its public raffle ticket sale phase, offering two meticulously designed NFT tiers:

The Exalted Immortal Bust – Available for $50 worth of $IMX per NFT, this NFT grants daily in-game rewards, token airdrops, and exclusive NFT claims to enhance gameplay.

– Available for $50 worth of $IMX per NFT, this NFT grants daily in-game rewards, token airdrops, and exclusive NFT claims to enhance gameplay. The Divine Immortal Effigy – Awarded randomly at a 20% rate to those who purchase an Exalted Immortal Bust, this ultra-rare NFT offers 1.5× enhanced rewards, boosted $IMT airdrops, and an exclusive prestige within the game’s ecosystem.

Players who secured a Whitelist (WL) spot will be guaranteed an NFT when purchasing a raffle ticket, while all other participants can join the raffle for a chance to win an NFT. Users can purchase multiple raffle tickets to increase their chances of securing an Immortal Statue NFT, with refunds available for unsuccessful entries. Whitelisted users will be able to also purchase additional raffle tickets for a chance to mint more NFTs. Those who purchase five raffle tickets or more will receive an exclusive bonus benefit, regardless of the mint outcome.

How to Mint an Immortal Statue NFT:

Visit the official Immortal Statue NFT sale page

Connect your Passport wallet

Purchase raffle tickets to improve your chances and claim exclusive rewards

Detailed steps on how to mint an Immortal Statue NFT can be found here.

Key Dates for the Sale:

March 18–20, 2025 – Raffle Sale Period (48 hours)

– Raffle Sale Period (48 hours) March 21, 2025 – Raffle Draw, NFT Distribution, and Refund Processing

“The launch of the Immortal Statue NFT Collection is a major milestone for Immortal Rising 2 and the passionate community that has supported our journey,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs. “This NFT sale is more than just a mint—it’s an opportunity for players to secure their legacy in our expanding Web3 gaming universe.”

The Immortal Statue NFT Collection is the first-ever mint from the Immortal Rising 2 team and a key component of the game’s Play-to-Airdrop ecosystem. With the Token Generation Event (TGE) set for Q1, these NFTs serve as a gateway to long-term rewards and status within the Immortal Rising 2 universe.

For more information and to participate in the sale, visit: https://immortalrising2.com

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com





