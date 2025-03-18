NBPE Announces February Monthly NAV Estimate

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS





St Peter Port, Guernsey 18 March 2025

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.2bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 28 February 2025 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (28 February 2025)

NAV per share was $27.16 (£21.57), a total return of 0.2% in the month

Approximately 87% of fair value based on private company valuation information as of Q4 2024 or based on 28 February 2025 quoted prices

Based on information received so far, private company valuations increased by 3.1% during Q4 2024 on a constant currency basis

NBPE expects to receive additional updated Q4 2024 financial information which will be incorporated in the monthly NAV updates in the coming weeks

$279 million of available liquidity at 28 February 2025

~220k shares repurchased during February 2025 at a weighted average discount of 27% which were accretive to NAV by ~$0.04 per share. Year to date, NBPE has repurchased ~359k at a weighted average discount of 28% which were accretive to NAV by ~$0.06 per share

As of 28 February 2025 Year to Date One Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 2.7% 1.6% (0.2%)

(0.1%) 72.3%

11.5% 165.3%

10.3% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 2.8% 16.1% 35.8%

10.7% 96.4%

14.5% 168.9%

10.4% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 1.6% (0.1%) 11.3%

3.6% 77.8%

12.2% 205.5%

11.8% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 6.9% 18.4% 27.7%

8.5% 53.4%

8.9% 82.7%

6.2%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 28 February 2025

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.3% NAV increase ($3 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 6% of portfolio fair value)

0.1% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to expense accruals

Immaterial NAV change from new private company valuation information and changes in FX





$29 million of realisations in 2025 year to date

$26 million of realisations received during the month of February, consisting primarily of exit proceeds from NBPE’s investment in USI and a partial realisation in Tendam





$279 million of total liquidity at 28 February 2025

$69 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





2025 Share Buybacks

~220k shares repurchased in February 2025 at a weighted average discount of 27%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.04 per share

On 19 February 2025, NBPE’s board announced that it had reserved $120 million for buybacks over the next three years

Year to date, NBPE has repurchased ~359k at a weighted average discount of 28% which were accretive to NAV by ~$0.06 per share





Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 28 February 2025 was based on the following information:

6% of the portfolio was valued as of 28 February 2025 6% in public securities

81% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2024 81% in private direct investments

13% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2024 13% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information (as at 28 February 2025)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 74.8 5.9% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 68.9 5.4% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 60.0 4.7% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 50.0 3.9% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 42.6 3.3% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 40.1 3.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 39.2 3.1% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 35.5 2.8% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 34.8 2.7% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 33.0 2.6% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 32.2 2.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.6 2.5% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 31.2 2.4% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 28.7 2.3% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 28.7 2.3% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 27.1 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.5 2.1% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 26.0 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.4 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 24.1 1.9% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.8 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.6 1.8% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 22.0 1.7% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.7% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 21.4 1.7% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 21.4 1.7% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 19.5 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 19.5 1.5% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 18.5 1.5% Total Top 30 Investments $976.2 76.5%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 78% Europe 21% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 23% Consumer / E-commerce 21% Industrials / Industrial Technology 17% Financial Services 14% Business Services 12% Healthcare 8% Other 4% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 10% 2017 16% 2018 15% 2019 14% 2020 12% 2021 18% 2022 5% 2023 2% 2024 8% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $508 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm’s leadership in stewardship and sustainable investing is recognized by the PRI based on its consecutive above median reporting assessment results. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of 31 December 2024, unless otherwise noted.

1 Based on net asset value.





