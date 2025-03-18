Ontex publishes its 2024 annual report

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, March 18, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, today released its 2024 Annual Report, offering a snapshot of its transformation journey, by highlighting the company’s 2024 financial and non-financial achievements, and commitment to sustainable innovation, business expansion and operational excellence.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO of Ontex, commented: “I am proud to present our Annual Report for 2024. Looking back on this second year of our transformation journey, Ontex is now more competitive and profitable, with a stronger cash flow, lower debt, and significant investments in future growth and innovation. These accomplishments are a direct result of the dedication and passion of our people, and our collaborative efforts with partners around the world.”

Covering the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, the report provides a comprehensive overview of Ontex’s financial performance, environmental impact, social responsibility initiatives, and governance practices. It also offers insights into the company's leadership and strategic direction.

The full 2024 Annual Report and supporting documents are now available in both English and Dutch on the Ontex website at https://ontex.com/investors/annual-report-2024/.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,000 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

Attachment