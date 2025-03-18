Aspocomp Group Plc: Notification of management’s transaction – Ojala (acquisition)

Aspocomp Group Plc, Management’s transaction, March 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.





Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Ojala

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj

LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 100638/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-03-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 308 Unit price: 4.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 9892 Unit price: 4.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 10200 Volume weighted average price: 4.8997 EUR





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Manu Skyttä

President and CEO





A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com