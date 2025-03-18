Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On April 1, 2025, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
Cibor3 (RO)





ISINDK0009545436ISINDK0009548026
Interest rate spread0.25%Interest rate spread0.21%
Maturity date01-04-2026Maturity date01-10-2027
Closing date31-01-2026Closing date31-07-2027
Euribor3 (SDO)





ISINDK0009544116ISINDK0009547994
Interest rate spread0.57%Interest rate spread0.54%
Maturity date01-10-2026Maturity date01-04-2028
Closing date31-07-2026Closing date31-01-2028

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

