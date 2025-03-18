Rhombus Launches Relay: The New Plug-and-Play Cloud Connector Instantly Modernizes Organizations’ Existing Security Cameras

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in cloud-managed physical security solutions, today announced the launch of Rhombus Relay , a new suite of solutions that enable organizations to transform existing camera infrastructure into intelligent, cloud-connected devices that deliver immediate value. Rhombus Relay establishes a bridge between legacy systems and modern cloud-based physical security, allowing businesses to innovate at their own terms while protecting their existing investments.

The physical security landscape has long been challenged by siloed systems, failing hardware, and complex migrations that often lock organizations into proprietary ecosystems. Rhombus Relay addresses these pain points with two flexible new options: Relay Core and Relay Lite .

“Adopting new technology for security should be effortless, without compromising safety,” said Garrett Larsson, CEO and co-founder of Rhombus. “That has been Rhombus’ guiding principle since we launched nearly a decade ago, and it is core to why we developed Relay. Our new solution instantly removes the barriers that force organizations to choose between their existing camera investments and modern cloud capabilities. Today’s launch represents a significant milestone in our mission to make the advantages of cloud-managed physical security accessible to all organizations, regardless of where they are in their security technology journey.”

A Flexible Onramp to a Cloud-Managed Platform

Rhombus Relay offers two innovative and practical paths for migrating existing cameras to Rhombus’ unified platform :

Relay Core N100 is a plug-and-play, on-premise device supporting up to ten third-party cameras with no added licensing cost for video streaming. The solution transforms existing cameras into smart cameras with AI analytics, empowering organizations with the advantages of cloud-managed security without ripping and replacing their entire camera system. For larger deployments, Rhombus has also announced that Relay Core N500, supporting up to 50 cameras, will also be available soon.



Complementing the Core offering, Relay Lite is a zero-cost alternative that allows organizations to connect—and begin cloud managing—one legacy third-party camera for every Rhombus camera they already operate. This first-of-its-kind approach to integrating existing cameras is ideal for organizations with mixed hardware environments who want to unify specialized third-party cameras with their Rhombus deployment. Unlike other solutions that require wholesale security infrastructure replacement, Relay Lite offers a frictionless entry point to begin the cloud migration journey.



A Platform Built to Protect and Designed to Adapt

Relay is part of Rhombus’ broader cloud-managed platform , which is developed for protecting organizations’ people, assets, and data while also offering full interoperability and flexibility. Key features of Rhombus’ platform include:

Truly open platform

Full interoperability with existing hardware and technology stacks

Unified visibility through a single pane of glass for all physical security

An extensible platform with 50+ integrations and open API capabilities



Seamless deployment

Easy scalability to grow alongside organizational needs

Flexible deployment options to match specific business requirements

Secure by default

Enterprise-grade security with end-to-end encryption and SOC 2 compliance

Zero-trust architecture that ensures legacy devices will not compromise security posture

“Technology should just work,” said Brandon Salzberg, Vice President of Engineering at Rhombus. “With Relay, we’re simplifying legacy technology in a way that it never has before, while at the same time providing a flexible pathway for organizations to modernize their physical security technology stack at their own pace.”

Availability and Pricing

Rhombus Relay Core N100 and Relay Lite will be available in Early Access for select customers on April 8, 2025. Relay Core has an MSRP of $1,999 with no additional licensing costs for video streaming. Optional cloud licenses are available based on the level of AI analytics, including license plate recognition, facial recognition, color search, and visitor counting. Relay Lite is available at no additional cost to existing Rhombus customers. The company also announced that Relay Core N500—an expanded version supporting up to 50 cameras—will also be available soon.

Learn more about Relay Core and Relay Lite .

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions and 50+ integrations with leading business systems. Rhombus is backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions.

To learn more about how Rhombus Relay can accelerate your organization’s path to cloud-managed physical security, visit www.rhombus.com or book a demo.

Contact:

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9405ccaa-089f-4b72-9477-1998ac8bedcb