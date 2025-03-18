Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research Report 2024-2035: Close to 300 Clinical Trials (75,000+ Enrolled Patients) have Been Registered to Investigate Oligonucleotide Based-Therapeutics

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: by Application Area, Type of Product Synthesized, Type of Oligonucleotide Synthesized, Scale of Operation, Therapeutic Area, End-Users, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is estimated to grow from USD 4.8 billion in the current year to USD 13.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Oligonucleotides are one of the fastest growing segments in the pharmaceutical industry. These molecules are extensively utilized in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology fields for various applications, including research, genetic testing, forensic analysis, and other analytical methods. Currently, researchers are investigating the potential of oligonucleotides as a pharmacological approach for the treatment of a myriad of disease indications.

In addition, it is worth noting that close to 300 clinical trials have been registered across different geographical regions to evaluate various oligonucleotides for therapeutic purposes. As the oligonucleotide manufacturing industry advances, numerous automatic oligo synthesizers are being incorporated into large scale production for developing and producing oligonucleotide therapeutics.

These synthesizers can execute steps, such as molecule synthesis, removal of protecting groups, purification, desalting and lyophilization, with increased efficiency. However, the challenges associated with oligonucleotide production, including extended timelines, lack of purification techniques, lack of expertise, and regulatory and compliance-related issues among the developers, have driven drug developers to outsource key operations.

At present, over 110 oligonucleotide synthesis providers offer custom oligonucleotide synthesis, oligonucleotide modification and oligonucleotide purification services, which are intended for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The growing oligonucleotide-based drugs pipeline, encouraging clinical trial results and extensive research activity in the domain, is likely to present lucrative market growth opportunities for custom / contract service providers, during the forecast period.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Key Segments



Currently, the Oligonucleotide Finished Dosage Form holds the Largest Share of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Based on the type of product synthesized, the market is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. It is worth highlighting that the majority of the current oligonucleotide synthesis market is captured by oligonucleotide finished dosage form and this trend is likely to remain same in the coming decade.

Antisense Oligonucleotide is Likely to Dominate the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of oligonucleotide synthesized, the market is segmented into antisense, DNA, siRNA and other oligonucleotides. It is worth highlighting that siRNA and antisense oligonucleotides-based therapies are likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising number of approved siRNA and antisense oligonucleotides-based therapies for various rare diseases, genetic disorders and other disorders.

By Scale of Operation, Commercial Scale is Likely to Capture the Larger Share of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market During the Forecast Period

Based on scales of operation, the market is segmented into clinical and commercial scale. It is worth highlighting that the commercial scale manufacturing will be the primary driver of the overall market in the coming decade.

Currently, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies hold the Largest Share within the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals. It is worth highlighting that the revenues generated from manufacturing of oligonucleotides by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is expected to grow substantially in the coming decade as compared to other end-users.

By Company Size, Mid-Sized Companies are Likely to Grow at a Relatively Higher Pace During the Forecast Period

Based on company size, the market is segmented into small, mid-sized, and large and very large companies. It is worth highlighting that the majority of the current oligonucleotide synthesis market is captured by large and very large players.

Rare Diseases Segment Accounts for the Largest Share for the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Based on therapeutic areas, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, genetic disorders, liver disorders, rare diseases and other disorders. While rare diseases account for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that cardiovascular disorders segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Key Insights

Presently, over 110 synthesis providers claim to have the necessary capabilities to offer oligonucleotide synthesis services; the majority of these firms are based in North America.

Stakeholders in this domain synthesize various types of oligonucleotides, across different scales of operations; close to 90% of the players offer purification services.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge in this field, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and adding new competencies in order to enhance their respective portfolios.

Close to 300 clinical trials (with over 75,000 enrolled patients) have been registered to investigate oligonucleotide based-therapeutic products, across different geographies.

Since 2017, several deals have been inked between various stakeholders engaged in this domain; acquisitions emerged as the most common type of partnership model.

To keep pace with the growing demand for oligonucleotides, companies have made elaborate investments to expand their existing capacities and capabilities; this trend is most pronounced in the US and China.

Several big pharma players have undertaken various initiatives, including partnerships, expansions and funding initiatives; 48% of such initiatives were focused on the development and manufacturing of RNAi oligonucleotides.

The global, installed oligonucleotide synthesis capacity is spread across various geographies; interestingly, more than 75% of the total capacity is installed at the facilities owned by large and very large players.

Given the growing complexity of APIs, the demand for oligonucleotides has upsurged; by 2035, it is anticipated to reach around 2,200 kilograms, across clinical and commercial scales.

Considering the wide array of applications of oligonucleotides and the continuous research efforts of stakeholders in this domain, the adoption of these modalities is poised to witness steady growth in the foreseeable future.

Driven by the increasing number of chronic indications (requiring novel personalized therapies) and ongoing research on oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, this market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%, till 2035.

Over 40% of the market is expected to be captured by revenues generated from manufacturing drugs for rare diseases; further, oligonucleotide synthesis market in China is likely to grow at a faster pace.

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Founder and Managing Director, BianoGMP

Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hanugen Therapeutics

Chief Scientific Officer and Managing Director, IBA Life Sciences

Chief Scientific Officer, Axolabs

Business Officer, SBS Genetech

Chem Lab Manager, Aptagen

Global Corporate Sales and Business Development, Invitek Diagnostics

Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Players Profiled in the Report include:

Agilent Technologies

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

CordenPharma

Creative Biolabs

Ella Biotech

Eurofins Genomics

Future synthesis

Integrated DNA Technologies

Kaneka Eurogentec

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Microsynth

Nitto Avecia

Merck

Ribo Biotechnology

STA Pharmaceutical

Sumitomo Chemical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TriLink Biotechnologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research And Diagnostic Applications)

5. Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)

6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufactures (Research And Diagnostic Applications)

7. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)

8. Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research And Diagnostic Applications)

9. Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)

10. Make Versus Buy Decision Framework

11. Big Pharma Initiatives

12. Partnerships And Collaborations

13. Recent Expansions

14. Likely Partner Analysis

15. Clinical Trial Analysis

16. Capacity Analysis

17. Demand Analysis

18. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

19. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

20. Swot Analysis

21. Survey Analysis

22.Executive Insights

23. Concluding Remarks

24. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

25. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

