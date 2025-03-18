E-Sports Market to Triple in Size by 2030 - Rising Partnerships with Traditional Sports to Cross-Promote Events and Increase Audience Size Presents Competitive Opportunities

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Sports Market by Offering (Hardware, Services, Software), Game Genres (Fighting, Racing, Shooting), Streaming Type, Revenue Model - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-Sports Market grew from USD 2.19 billion in 2024 to USD 2.68 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 22.46%, reaching USD 7.40 billion by 2030.



Over the last decade, radical shifts have redefined the way e-sports operates and expands its influence across markets and demographics. The rise in advanced gaming hardware has led to immersive experiences, making each interaction on consoles, PCs, and VR/AR devices more compelling. This technological acceleration is paralleled by the emergence of innovative software solutions and services that enhance game development, distribution, and real-time interactivity.

Moreover, audience engagement has transformed with the proliferation of live and on-demand streaming platforms, which now offer low-latency, high-definition viewing experiences to billions globally. Sponsorships, media rights, merchandising, and dynamic revenue streams have restructured the financial outlook, enabling both established and emerging brands to participate in lucrative partnerships. These market transformations are further driven by consumer demand for personalized content and interactive experiences, factors that compel industry leaders to continually reimagine product offerings and engagement platforms.

As these changes unfold, the industry is witnessing increased cross-collaboration between traditional sports, media conglomerates, and technology innovators, leading to a more integrated and agile ecosystem that is set to set new benchmarks in entertainment.



Regional Dynamics Shaping the E-Sports Industry



A detailed exploration of regional insights illustrates how geographical diversity influences market growth and operational strategies. In the Americas, rapid adoption of advanced gaming technologies is complemented by a robust culture that celebrates competitive gaming and digital entertainment. The Americas region continues to be a frontrunner in terms of audience engagement and market monetization, spurred by a strong grassroots movement and institutional backing.

Shifting focus to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, this region exhibits a unique blend of traditional sports enthusiasm and a rapidly growing interest in digital gaming, further supported by progressive investments in infrastructure and broadcast innovations.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region remains a dominant force, characterized by its large consumer base, high digital penetration, and a culture that seamlessly integrates online and offline entertainment. Here, an amalgamation of innovation, consumer appetite, and strategic governmental support fosters an environment where e-sports can thrive on both commercial and cultural fronts. Each of these regional markets contributes distinct value propositions, offering varied opportunities for global expansion, tailored content delivery, and revenue diversification.



Key Player Analysis in the E-Sports Landscape



The industry is populated by a diverse array of companies that have each carved out a dedicated role in nurturing the ecosystem. From hardware giants like Acer Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation to software innovators and content creators, major players are constantly investing in new technologies to sustain their competitive edge. Part of the dynamic landscape includes influential game developers and publishers contributing titles that cater to a wide array of gaming preferences, from strategic live tournaments to immersive virtual reality experiences.

Leading names such as Activision Blizzard, Inc. by Microsoft Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., and Epic Games, Inc. have not only set industry benchmarks but have also expanded their operational frameworks to include cloud-based and streaming services. Smaller specialist entities like Challengermode AB, Cloud9 Esports, Inc., and Esportal AB further complement the ecosystem through their agility and targeted market approaches. Organizations such as Evil Geniuses, LLC, FACE IT LIMITED, Fnatic Ltd, and G ESPORTS HOLDING GMBH have built reputations for competitive prowess on the digital battleground.

Additionally, key industry influencers like Gameloft SE, Gen.G Esports, Inc., Immortals Gaming Club, Inc., Khiladi Adda by Techbeliever Technologies Private Limited, Krafton, Inc., Nazara Technologies Limited, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Stoughton Street Tech Labs Private Limited, Team SoloMid (TSM), Inc., Tencent Holding Limited, The ESL Gaming GmbH, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, and Valve Corporation underscore the sheer scale and diversity of strategic expertise driving the industry forward. Their combined efforts shape a market that is both innovative and resilient in the face of global challenges.



Actionable Recommendations for E-Sports Industry Leaders



Industry leaders must remain agile and forward-thinking to navigate the rapid evolution in the e-sports domain. Prioritizing investment in cutting-edge gaming hardware and immersive technology platforms will establish a strong technical foundation for sustained success. Leaders should leverage deep segmentation insights to tailor content and service offerings in ways that appeal to varied consumer bases across multiple channels. Collaborative partnerships, both within the digital space and with traditional media, present significant opportunities to enhance content quality, extend market reach, and drive revenue growth. It is imperative to refine monetization strategies by balancing revenue streams derived from media rights, merchandising, sponsorships, and diversified engagement models linked to live and on-demand streaming.

Transforming data into actionable intelligence will empower decision-makers to optimize operations, forecast trends, mitigate risks, and identify areas for product innovation. Emphasizing community engagement and closely monitoring consumer behavior can foster loyalty and long-term brand advocacy. Thoughtful integration of regional dynamics into global strategies will ensure that companies stay responsive to localized market needs while capturing cross-border opportunities. In this rapidly changing environment, proactive strategy adjustments and continual reassessment of market positioning are essential steps to secure a competitive advantage.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising popularity of live streaming platforms amplifying the visibility and engagement of e-sports events

5.1.1.2. Surge in internet accessibility and technological advancements driving e-sports global reach and participation

5.1.1.3. Development of regional and international tournaments elevating competitiveness

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of standardized metrics for measuring e-sports viewership and engagement

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising partnerships with traditional sports to cross-promote events and increase audience size

5.1.3.2. Integrating artificial intelligence to provide personalized player experiences and dynamic coaching

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rising privacy concerns and cybersecurity threat related to data collection and user tracking in virtual environments

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Offering: Rising popularity of consoles for their affordability & a dedicated gaming experience

5.2.2. Streaming Type: Preference for live streaming to experience the thrill of live competition

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. E-Sports Market, by Offering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Console

6.2.2. PC

6.2.3. VR/AR Devices

6.3. Services

6.4. Software



7. E-Sports Market, by Game Genres

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fighting

7.3. Racing

7.4. Shooting

7.5. Sports



8. E-Sports Market, by Streaming Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Live Stream

8.3. On-demand



9. E-Sports Market, by Revenue Model

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Media Rights

9.3. Merchandising

9.4. Sponsorships

9.5. Tickets & Franchising



10. Americas E-Sports Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific E-Sports Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

11.13. Vietnam



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa E-Sports Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Denmark

12.3. Egypt

12.4. Finland

12.5. France

12.6. Germany

12.7. Israel

12.8. Italy

12.9. Netherlands

12.10. Nigeria

12.11. Norway

12.12. Poland

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Russia

12.15. Saudi Arabia

12.16. South Africa

12.17. Spain

12.18. Sweden

12.19. Switzerland

12.20. Turkey

12.21. United Arab Emirates

12.22. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

13.3.1. NODWIN Gaming acquire AFK Gaming to expands esports presence

13.3.2. KONAMI and FIFA enter an agreement for innovative esports collaboration featuring eFootball

13.3.3. Vi launches Game to Fame e-Sports tournament to enhance gaming ecosystem

13.3.4. Oxygen Esports Expands Partnership With Gamertech Ahead of The Commercial Launch of Gamertech's Magma Glove

13.3.5. Saudi Crown Prince Launches Esports World Cup

13.3.6. Madhya Pradesh to Launch India's First Esports Academy

13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations



