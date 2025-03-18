mRNA Vaccines Market Trends and Competition Analysis 2025-2030: Revenues are Projected to Nearly Double, Growing by ~$8 Billion

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Vaccines Market by Technology Type, Route of Administration, Manufacturing Process, Vaccine Classification, Application Areas, End-User, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mRNA Vaccines Market grew from USD 9.32 billion in 2024 to USD 10.40 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.86%, reaching USD 18.28 billion by 2030.



The mRNA vaccine landscape has experienced transformative shifts that underscore the evolution of medical innovation and technological integration. In recent years, unprecedented advances in formulation techniques and delivery systems have redefined the boundaries of vaccine development. Enhanced methods in nucleoside modification, lipid nanoparticle encapsulation, and self-amplifying mRNA platforms mean that vaccines can be deployed more precisely and at greater speeds than previously imagined.



These transformative shifts are not limited solely to the technology itself; the regulatory environment, industrial collaborations, and public-private partnerships have advanced in tandem with scientific breakthroughs. A reformed regulatory outlook coupled with robust funding models has helped streamline clinical trials and expedite the approval process. Emerging trends indicate a movement away from traditional vaccine platforms toward more dynamic and responsive mRNA solutions that cater to rapidly changing health scenarios.



As a result, industry participants are better positioned to anticipate market needs and harness the potential of mRNA. The emphasis on scalability and adaptability is evident in the way manufacturers and innovators are rethinking production methodologies. By investing in innovative manufacturing processes and reimagining the vaccine life cycle, key players are not only responding to current challenges but are also preparing to meet future public health demands. This evolution is transforming market dynamics while setting a new standard for what is achievable with modern vaccine technology.



Global Regional Insights and Market Opportunities



The global reach of mRNA vaccine technology offers a range of regional insights that are especially pertinent in today's connected world. In the Americas, strong investment in biotechnology research and development, coupled with robust healthcare infrastructure, has created fertile ground for mRNA innovations. North American markets, in particular, have been quick to adopt the latest vaccine technologies, leading to rapid integration into public health strategies.



Europe, Middle East & Africa showcase a mixed landscape where advanced healthcare systems in parts of Europe drive market maturity, while emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa offer significant potential through rapidly evolving regulatory frameworks and government incentives. These regions demonstrate a balanced blend of established research excellence and untapped market potential.



Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region stands out with its diverse market dynamics. The confluence of high population density, increasing bio-tech investments, and proactive government policies has fostered a thriving environment for mRNA vaccine development. The interplay between tradition and modernity in healthcare delivery, combined with improvements in regional manufacturing capacities, positions the Asia-Pacific as a vital market for future growth. These regional insights illustrate the broad geographic impact of mRNA vaccine innovation and underscore the importance of a tailored approach to market strategies in each region.



Competitive Landscape



The report delves into recent significant developments in the mRNA Vaccines Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bavarian Nordic AS

BioNTech SE

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd.

CureVac N.V.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Ethris GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Sanofi SA

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Strategic Recommendations for Market Advancement



Industry leaders are encouraged to prioritize adaptive strategies and proactive investments in advanced manufacturing techniques to maintain competitive advantage. It is imperative for decision-makers to anticipate regulatory trends and invest in agile production methods, such as cell-free synthesis and in vitro transcription, to reduce time-to-market for new vaccine candidates. Strengthening public-private partnerships can facilitate innovation and accelerate the development of next-generation mRNA platforms. Collaborative ventures that bridge research institutions and industry leaders will be essential to harness the full potential of mRNA technology.



Moreover, leveraging data-driven insights into market segmentation and regional dynamics can inform targeted product launch strategies. By closely monitoring end-user requirements and distribution channel efficiencies, market stakeholders can better navigate competitive pressures and ensure sustainable growth in a dynamic global landscape.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases and emerging viral outbreaks spur demand for mRNA vaccines

5.1.1.2. Expansion of mRNA vaccine in animal health sectors is set to market potential

5.1.1.3. Public and governmental support for pandemic preparedness pushes forward mRNA vaccine initiatives

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Public skepticism towards new vaccine technologies, by misinformation, could impede uptake.

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Developing educational campaigns and public-private partnerships to promote mRNA vaccine benefits and safety

5.1.3.2. Governmental and private funding to advance mRNA vaccine research and development

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Understanding the complex regulatory frameworks for mRNA vaccine approvals

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Technology Type: Growing use of lipid nanoparticle platforms for their ability to deliver mRNA into cells effectively

5.2.2. Distribution Channel: Adoption of hospital pharmacies for storing and timely administering mRNA vaccines

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4. PESTLE Analysis



6. mRNA Vaccines Market, by Technology Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Platforms

6.3. Naked mRNA Technologies

6.3.1. Peptide-Based Carriers

6.3.2. Polymeric Nanoparticles

6.4. Nucleoside-Modified mRNA Technologies

6.5. Self-Amplifying mRNA Platforms



7. mRNA Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Inhalable mRNA Vaccines

7.3. Injectable mRNA Vaccines

7.4. Oral Delivery System



8. mRNA Vaccines Market, by Manufacturing Process

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cell-Free Synthesis

8.3. In Vitro Transcription



9. mRNA Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Classification

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Preventive Vaccines

9.3. Therapeutic Vaccines



10. mRNA Vaccines Market, by Application Areas

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cardiovascular Disorders

10.3. Genetic Disorders

10.3.1. Cystic Fibrosis Treatments

10.3.2. Sickle Cell Disease mRNA Approaches

10.4. Infectious Diseases

10.4.1. COVID-19 Vaccines

10.4.2. Influenza mRNA Vaccines

10.5. Oncology



11. mRNA Vaccines Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Biotechnology Firms

11.3. Contract Research Organizations

11.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

11.5. Research Institutes



12. mRNA Vaccines Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Hospital Pharmacies

12.3. Retail Pharmacies



13. Americas mRNA Vaccines Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Argentina

13.3. Brazil

13.4. Canada

13.5. Mexico

13.6. United States



14. Asia-Pacific mRNA Vaccines Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Australia

14.3. China

14.4. India

14.5. Indonesia

14.6. Japan

14.7. Malaysia

14.8. Philippines

14.9. Singapore

14.10. South Korea

14.11. Taiwan

14.12. Thailand

14.13. Vietnam



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa mRNA Vaccines Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Denmark

15.3. Egypt

15.4. Finland

15.5. France

15.6. Germany

15.7. Israel

15.8. Italy

15.9. Netherlands

15.10. Nigeria

15.11. Norway

15.12. Poland

15.13. Qatar

15.14. Russia

15.15. Saudi Arabia

15.16. South Africa

15.17. Spain

15.18. Sweden

15.19. Switzerland

15.20. Turkey

15.21. United Arab Emirates

15.22. United Kingdom



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

16.3.1. Pfizer and BioNTech secure FDA approval for tailored Omicron KP.2 COVID-19 vaccine

16.3.2. BioNTech and CEPI joined hands to enhance Africa's mRNA vaccine landscape with innovative research and local manufacturing

16.3.3. Moderna revealed late-stage trial advancements with progress in the evolution of mRNA vaccine technology

16.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azzxne

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.