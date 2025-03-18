Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Industry Report 2025-2030: Global and Regional Market Sizes, Shares & Trends Analysis - Asia-Pacific Dominated the Industry in 2024 with a Revenue Share of More Than 28.8%

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber to The Home Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fiber to The Home Market was valued at USD 56.03 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 110.44 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.40%.

The escalating demand for high-speed internet connectivity is a key driver, fueled by the increasing reliance on data-intensive applications like streaming and remote work. This demand is compelling network providers to expand Fiber To The Home (FTTH) infrastructure to meet consumers' expectations for seamless, fast, and reliable connections. In addition, the integration of smart home technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) is amplifying the need for robust and uninterrupted connectivity, positioning FTTH as a lynchpin for interconnected living.



Government initiatives and regulations advocating for widespread broadband availability are hastening FTTH deployment, particularly in underserved regions. The strategic synergy between FTTH and emerging technologies like 5G, cloud computing, and AI is further underscoring its significance in modern digital landscapes. As the FTTH market embraces these trends, it continues to redefine how societies engage with technology, enabling transformative experiences and reinforcing its role as an essential pillar of the digital age.



Fiber To The Home Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the more than 1 Gbps segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of more than 43.4%. The growing demand for data-intensive applications and emerging technologies is propelling the adoption of ultra-high-speed fiber to the home (FTTH) connections exceeding 1 Gbps.

In terms of service providers, the telecom operators segment dominated the market in 2024, with the expansion of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) networks to meet the surging demand for high-speed internet and capitalize on the convergence of services.

In terms of application, the VoIP segment dominated the market in 2024. The integration of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) networks is driven by the need for cost-effective and high-quality voice communication in the digital age.

In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the regional market in 2024 with a revenue share of more than 28.8%, owing to the region's expanding economic growth, urbanization, and government initiatives to bridge digital divides.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.4. Fiber to the Home Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Fiber to the Home Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Fiber to the Home Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product

4.3. Less Than 50 Mbps

4.4. 50 to 100 Mbps

4.5. 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps

4.6. More Than 1 Gbps

Chapter 5. Fiber to the Home Market: Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Service Provider Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Fiber to the Home Market Estimates & Forecast, by Service Provider

5.3. Telecom Operators

5.4. Internet Service Providers

5.5. Cable Operators

5.6. Other Broadband Service Providers

Chapter 6. Fiber to the Home Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Fiber to the Home Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application

6.3. Cloud

6.4. On-Premise

Chapter 7. Fiber to the Home Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Enterprise Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Fiber to the Home Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application

7.3. Internet TV

7.4. VoIP

7.5. Interactive Gaming

7.6. Smart Home Application

7.7. Virtual Private LAN Service

7.8. Remote Education

7.9. VPN on Broadband

Chapter 8. Fiber to the Home Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Fiber to the Home Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Market Positioning

9.4. Company Market Share Analysis

9.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.6. Strategy Mapping

9.6.1. Expansion

9.6.2. Mergers & Acquisition

9.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

9.6.4. New Product Launches

9.6.5. Research and Development

9.7. Company Profiles

9.7.1. AT&T, Inc.

9.7.2. Ziply Fiber

9.7.3. Etisalat

9.7.4. Verizon Communications Inc.

9.7.5. Optimum

9.7.6. Singtel

9.7.7. Softbank Group Corp.

9.7.8. Century Link

9.7.9. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.

9.7.10. Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjy539

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.