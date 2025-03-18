Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions March 18, 2025, at 11.30 am

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilari Koskelo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 100656/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 10933 Unit price: 0.21 EUR

(2): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.21 EUR

(3): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.21 EUR

(4): Volume: 11000 Unit price: 0.204 EUR

(5): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.205 EUR

(6): Volume: 5367 Unit price: 0.206 EUR

(7): Volume: 3700 Unit price: 0.208 EUR

(8): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 0.209 EUR

(9): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 0.21 EUR

(10): Volume: 12195 Unit price: 0.215 EUR

(11): Volume: 11069 Unit price: 0.214 EUR

(12): Volume: 1542 Unit price: 0.214 EUR

(13): Volume: 4352 Unit price: 0.215 EUR

(14): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 0.215 EUR

(15): Volume: 10176 Unit price: 0.211 EUR

(16): Volume: 84 Unit price: 0.211 EUR

(17): Volume: 1587 Unit price: 0.208 EUR

(18): Volume: 2001 Unit price: 0.209 EUR

(19): Volume: 3494 Unit price: 0.21 EUR

(20): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.212 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 160000 Volume weighted average price: 0.21026 EUR

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com