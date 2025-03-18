Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions March 18, 2025, at 11.30 am
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 100656/4/4
Transaction date: 2025-03-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 10933 Unit price: 0.21 EUR
(2): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.21 EUR
(3): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.21 EUR
(4): Volume: 11000 Unit price: 0.204 EUR
(5): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.205 EUR
(6): Volume: 5367 Unit price: 0.206 EUR
(7): Volume: 3700 Unit price: 0.208 EUR
(8): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 0.209 EUR
(9): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 0.21 EUR
(10): Volume: 12195 Unit price: 0.215 EUR
(11): Volume: 11069 Unit price: 0.214 EUR
(12): Volume: 1542 Unit price: 0.214 EUR
(13): Volume: 4352 Unit price: 0.215 EUR
(14): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 0.215 EUR
(15): Volume: 10176 Unit price: 0.211 EUR
(16): Volume: 84 Unit price: 0.211 EUR
(17): Volume: 1587 Unit price: 0.208 EUR
(18): Volume: 2001 Unit price: 0.209 EUR
(19): Volume: 3494 Unit price: 0.21 EUR
(20): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.212 EUR
Aggregated transactions (20):
Volume: 160000 Volume weighted average price: 0.21026 EUR
