Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market to Reach USD 12.16 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Water Treatment Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flocculant and coagulant market is projected to grow from USD 7,372.8 million in 2025 to USD 12,163.3 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The global flocculant and coagulant market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for water treatment chemicals in industrial and municipal applications. With stringent environmental regulations and growing concerns over water pollution, industries worldwide are investing in industrial wastewater treatment chemicals to ensure compliance with safety standards and sustainable operations.

Chemicals like flocculants and coagulants are used in wastewater treatment systems for removing solids, clarifying water, sludge thickening, and dewatering solids. A majority of the water treatment processes use organic coagulants such as polyamine and polyDADMAC. In addition to the growth of end-use industries globally, the flocculation and coagulation market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Chemical processing, water & wastewater, dairy wastewater, power generation, oil and gas, and other sectors are all experiencing a growing demand for chemical products in their lines of business. Flocculants and coagulants are effective and economical methods of removing solids from wastewater. Different forms of this technology have been employed in a variety of industries to purify water. Since flocculants and coagulants work by neutralizing surface charges, the market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

The majority of businesses now have access to flocculants and coagulants available in several forms, including dry granular, inverse emulsions with high solids concentrations, and dilute aqueous, which are ready for use in a variety of applications. In addition, a wide variety of cationic, anionic, and nonionic polymers of varied molecular weight are available as flocculants that can be used in various applications. Specifically, these products are designed to address a wide range of industrial water treatment, mining, and dredging needs for efficient, economically viable solid/liquid separation. Many of these products are approved as potable water and secondary water products under the NSF/ANSI Standard 60 specification.





What are some Prominent Drivers fueling Flocculant and Coagulant Market Growth?

The growing demand for chemicals in municipal water treatment plants drives the global flocculant and coagulant market. In addition to the stringent government regulations relating to public health and water usage, coagulants and flocculants have also been driving the global market in recent years. Additionally, the growth of the population is also one of the factors that propel the flocculant and coagulant market on a global scale. As urban populations grow and moringa oleifera is used instead of polyacrylamide as a low-cost flocculant, new market opportunities will emerge.

Since stringent regulations relating to the protection of the environment and the treatment of water have made flocculants and coagulants more popular in recent years, the market has grown significantly. In several countries, industrialization coupled with decreasing freshwater resources has resulted in government actions to enforce more stringent water treatment regulations, which is causing the consumption of flocculants and coagulants to increase. Also, government regulations concerning the use of drinking water, along with an inclination in demand for organic compounds in municipal water treatment, are expected to drive the growth of the flocculant and coagulator markets over the period forecast.

Minerals industries use only a small amount of alum and ferric salts to control run-off water for the clarification of low solid effluents, primarily for environmental control. Medium and small-scale manufacturers are increasingly seeking centralized fluid treatment units to achieve complete in-situ processes with zero discharges. Due to these factors, the demand for organic and inorganic flocculant and coagulant compounds in various water treatment applications will continue to grow in the market.

Coagulation and flocculation are mainly used in oil and gas plants when handling chemical products. As the minerals industry becomes more demanding in terms of separating solid particles from liquids, recent developments in molecular architecture offer new horizons to the market. Due to the shortage of clean water in refineries and chemical plants, efficient treatment processes have become increasingly important in order to ensure reliable, efficient, and sustainable operations within these facilities. As a result, oil & gas end users are expected to grow in demand for flocculant and coagulant chemicals over the forecast period.

What are the Challenges Faced by the Flocculant and Coagulant Industry?

In order to activate coagulants and flocculants, continuous chemical feed must be added into the process at all times. Furthermore, it is considered to be a lengthy process and requires the help of well-experienced professionals in order to maintain it. In some cases, toxic compounds transfer to solid-state materials, leading to sludge formation. The flocculants and coagulants market is therefore negatively affected in the market.

It is expected, however, that rising demand for alternatives to flocculants and coagulants, such as RO and UV water treatment processes, may hinder global growth over the next few years.

Expanding Demand for Flocculants and Coagulants in Water Treatment

The flocculant and coagulant industry plays a crucial role in the purification of industrial and municipal wastewater by facilitating solid-liquid separation and improving water clarity. The growing water scarcity crisis, coupled with rising industrialization, has intensified the need for effective coagulation and flocculation processes in wastewater management.

According to market analysts, the global flocculant and coagulant market size and forecast indicate a steady CAGR over the next decade, with regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific leading the demand. The rising awareness of eco-friendly water treatment solutions has further propelled the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly coagulants across industries.

Applications Across Industries

Municipal Water Treatment

With urban populations rising, cities are increasingly relying on municipal water treatment chemicals to ensure safe drinking water and effective sewage treatment. Organic vs. inorganic flocculants for industrial water treatment remains a key consideration for municipalities striving to balance efficiency with sustainability.

Mining and Mineral Processing

The mining industry extensively uses flocculants and coagulants for separating fine particles from wastewater. The demand for polymeric flocculants in the mining industry is expected to rise as mining operations expand globally.

Oil & Gas Sector

Oil drilling and refining generate large volumes of contaminated water, requiring industrial effluent treatment solutions to prevent environmental damage. Top manufacturers of flocculants and coagulants globally are investing in research to develop advanced solutions tailored to the oil & gas industry.

Textile and Paper Industry

Effluent from textile dyeing and paper mills contains suspended solids, dyes, and heavy metals. Suspended solid removal processes using heavy metal removal chemicals play a crucial role in preventing pollution from these industries.

Top Manufacturers and Key Players

Leading companies in the flocculant and coagulant market are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of industries. Some of the leading manufacturers of flocculants and coagulants globally include:

SNF Group

Kemira Oyj

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Water)

Solenis LLC

Feralco Group

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

IXOM Holdings Pty Ltd.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Buckinghams Industries

Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Aries Chemical, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Holland Company, Inc.



These companies are investing in research and development to enhance product efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape, allowing companies to expand their reach and product portfolios.

Category-wise insights

Why are Inorganic coagulants the Most Preferred in Flocculant and Coagulant Market?

According to Future Market Insights, during the assessment period 2025-2035, demand for flocculants and coagulants containing inorganic coagulants will grow rapidly. There is a wide range of water and wastewater systems that can be treated with inorganic coagulants, making them both cost-effective and versatile. Low-turbidity raw water will often benefit from an inorganic coagulant as it will typically remove more suspended solids when compared to an organic one.

As the inorganic coagulant reacts with alkalinity, metal hydroxide precipitates of aluminum or iron are formed, serving as a sweep-floc mechanism. Inorganic coagulants can be effectively used to treat many difficult colloidal suspensions. Despite the benefits of sweep-flocs for metal hydroxide precipitates in the cleaning of water, these precipitates contribute to the overall volume of sludge obtained after treating the water.

Precipitates made with organic coagulants tend to be less dense and dewaterable than precipitates made with inorganic coagulants. The higher water content of sludge has a small penalty for influent or raw water applications where the sludge is generally not hazardous. Using hazardous sludge as part of wastewater treatment can have a significant economic impact. All these factors have propelled the growth of inorganic coagulants in the flocculant and coagulant market.

By Application, Which Type of Flocculant and Coagulant is Expected to be Most Dominant?

Based on application, the market for water and waste water treatment is expected to be the most dominant in the flocculant and coagulant market. The depletion of freshwater resources in various regions and increased population density have increased the market demand for these chemicals in the market.

Increasing human and industrial demand for water has been aggravated by adverse climatic conditions. New, accessible sources have been exploited to meet the growing demand. It is expected that the flocculants and coagulants market will expand during the forecast period, due to the adoption of water treatment technologies for recycling wastewater, which diminishes the dependency on naturally available aquatic sources. For medium and small-scale manufacturers, the major trend in the market is the development of centralized fluid treatment facilities to achieve zero discharge in the in-situ process.

In-Depth Analysis of the Industrial and Institutional Chemicals Industry: Navigating Emerging Opportunities

Regional Analysis of Flocculant and Coagulant Market Growth

North America:

The United States and Canada are leading markets for flocculants and coagulants, owing to strict wastewater treatment regulations and high adoption rates of industrial and municipal water purification solutions. The on-shelf availability solution market in the United States is also supporting the increasing demand for coagulant additives.

Europe:

The European market is witnessing steady growth due to government initiatives for clean water and environmental conservation. The region is focusing on organic and eco-friendly coagulants to replace traditional synthetic chemicals.

Asia-Pacific:

China, India, and Southeast Asia are experiencing the fastest growth in the flocculant and coagulant industry, driven by rapid industrialization and urban expansion. The rising demand for coagulation and flocculation processes in wastewater treatment is expected to fuel further market expansion.

Challenges in the Flocculant and Coagulant Supply Chain

Despite promising growth prospects, the market faces several challenges, including:

Volatile raw material prices affecting production costs

Logistics and supply chain disruptions impacting product availability

Competition from alternative water treatment technologies, such as membrane filtration and UV disinfection



To overcome these challenges, market players are focusing on innovative product development, strategic collaborations, and sustainability initiatives to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Segments

By Application:

Municipal Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Power Industry

Metals and Mining

Others

By Product Type:

Flocculants Anionic Cationic Amphoteric Non Ionic

Coagulants Natural Organic Inorganic





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



