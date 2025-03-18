Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 18 March 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 10 MARCH 2025 TO 14 MARCH 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 10/03/2025 165 € 17,7000 € 2 920,50 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 11/03/2025 345 € 17,6870 € 6 102,02 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 12/03/2025 300 € 17,5850 € 5 275,50 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 14/03/2025 1 000 € 17,5800 € 17 580,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



