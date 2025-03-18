Europe's Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market: Country-Level Insights and Forecast 2025-2030

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (CT/X-Ray, Ultrasound), Product (Iodinated Contrast Media, Microbubble), End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market was valued at USD 207.33 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 284.68 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.63%.

This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs), increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and advancements in angiographic imaging technologies. The aging population, coupled with a higher incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, has further fueled the need for enhanced vascular imaging solutions.



In addition, the market benefits from expanding diagnostic imaging centers, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological innovations in contrast media formulations, such as low-osmolar and iso-osmolar contrast agents that improve safety and imaging accuracy. Regulatory approvals and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure across Europe also expand the market. Furthermore, integrating AI-driven imaging technologies and developing biodegradable and eco-friendly contrast media are expected to create new growth opportunities in the coming years.



The rising adoption of imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for diagnosing and treating conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD) is projected to drive market growth. Several studies are currently being conducted to evaluate these imaging modalities in the context of PAD diagnosis and detection.

For instance, an article published by BIBA Medical in May 2024 highlights research at the University of Twente and Rijnstate Hospital in the Netherlands investigating ultrafast contrast-enhanced ultrasound for blood flow quantification in PAD patients after endovascular treatment. Early findings indicate that this innovative technique could provide a promising imaging alternative. The increasing number of research activities focusing on evaluating new imaging modalities for diagnosing and treating PAD is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



The high cost associated with angiography procedures is a significant factor impacting the growth of the Peripheral Vascular Angiography (PVA) contrast media market. Angiography, particularly for peripheral vascular conditions, involves advanced imaging technologies such as CT angiography (CTA), MRI angiography (MRA), and digital subtraction angiography (DSA), all of which require expensive equipment, specialized personnel, and consumables, including contrast agents. The costs of diagnostic imaging procedures can be a barrier for patients, especially in regions with limited healthcare funding or insurance coverage.



Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Report Highlights

Based on modality, the CT/X-ray segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by its widespread use in diagnosing peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) and other cardiovascular conditions. Computed Tomography (CT) angiography is a preferred imaging modality due to its high-resolution vascular visualization, faster scan times, and non-invasive nature, making it a crucial tool for detecting arterial blockages, aneurysms, and stenosis.

Based on products, the iodinated contrast media dominated the market in 2024, due to its wide use in angiography procedures.

Based on end use, the hospital segment dominated with the highest revenue share in 2024 due to their adoption of innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in this fast-evolving market.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $207.33 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $284.68 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Burden of Peripheral Artery Disease

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand for Medical Imaging

3.2.1.3. Increasing Prevalence of Aging Population

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost Associated with Angiography Procedures

3.2.2.2. Complications Associated with the Use of Contrast Agents During Procedures

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Modality, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. CT/X-ray

4.5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.6. Ultrasound

Chapter 5. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Iodinated Contrast Media

5.5. Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

5.6. Microbubble

Chapter 6. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.6. Research Institutes

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Modality, End-use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.7. Denmark

7.3.8. Sweden

7.3.9. Norway

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.2.1. Guerbet

8.2.2. Bracco

8.2.3. Bayer

8.2.4. GE HealthCare

8.2.5. Fresenius Kabi USA

8.2.6. Lantheus Holdings Inc.

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

8.5. List of Other Key Market Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6opfs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.