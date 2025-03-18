GLP-1 Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2024-2035: Over 150 GLP-1 Drug Candidates in Development for Multiple Indications, Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Drive GLP-1 Drug Development Boom

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Molecule, Active Compound Used, Type of GLP-1 Agonist Drugs, Type of Agonist, Route of Administration, Target indication and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GLP-1 market is estimated to grow from USD 49.3 billion in the current year to USD 157.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion individuals are suffering from obesity, worldwide; of these, 650 million individuals are adults. It is estimated that 4 million people die annually due to obesity. In addition, a recent study indicates that close to 530 million adult population suffers from diabetes globally; of these, 98% of the population is expected to have type 2 diabetes. Considering the growing burden of obesity and diabetes, there has been a rise in the need for safe and effective medications. As a result, various companies have started developing and evaluating potential candidates targeting these indications.

In the recent past, GLP-1 drugs have emerged as a promising option. It is worth highlighting that 15 GLP-1 drugs have been commercialized for targeting various indications. Additionally, more than 135 drug candidates are currently being evaluated across various phases of development. Driven by the new drug approvals (for different applications), and extensive R&D efforts of the companies (to enhance delivery mechanisms of GLP-1 drugs), the market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming decade.





Currently, Small Molecules Occupy the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market

Based on the type of molecule, the market is segmented into biologics and small molecules. At present, the small molecules segment holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market. It is worth highlighting that owing to the unique physiological properties of biologics, including stability, specificity, selectivity and ability to block specific protein-protein interactions, the biologics segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Survodutide Active Compound is the Fastest Growing Segment of the GLP-1 Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the active compound, the market is segmented into dulaglutide, liraglutide, orforglipron, retatrutide, semaglutide, survodutide, tirzepatide and other active compounds. At present, semaglutide holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market. Further, it is worth highlighting that survodutide is likely to drive the market in the near future.

Currently, Long-Acting GLP-1 Agonists Occupy the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market

Based on the type of GLP-1 agonists drugs, the market is segmented into short-acting GLP-1 agonist and long-acting GLP-1 agonist. At present, long-acting GLP-1 agonist holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market and this trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years. This can be attributed to the fact that the effect of the long-acting drug lasts longer than that of short-acting agonists. It is worth highlighting that short-acting GLP-1 agonist segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

At Present, Single-agonist Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market

Based on the type of GLP-1 agonist, the market is segmented into single-agonist, dual-agonist and tri-agonist. Currently, the single-agonist segment holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market. It is worth highlighting that tri-agonist segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Oral Route of Administration is the Fastest Growing Segment in the GLP-1 Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral route and parenteral route. At present, the parenteral route holds a larger share of the GLP-1 market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade. Further, it is worth noting that oral route of administration is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Type 2 Diabetes Accounts for the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market

Based on the target indication, the market is segmented into Alzheimer's Disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, sleep apnea, and type 2 diabetes. While type 2 diabetes account for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

GLP-1 Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the GLP-1 market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

More than 150 GLP-1 drug candidates, intended for the treatment of multiple indications, are currently either approved or being investigated by pharmaceutical companies.

~60% of the GLP-1 drug candidates are currently being evaluated in clinical stages of development; of these, most of the candidates target metabolic disorders, such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The current market landscape of GLP-1 drugs is fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players; majority of these firms are based in China (36%) and the US (28%).

Partnerships related to GLP-1 drugs have steadily grown in the recent past; notably, close to 50% of these deals were signed for drug development and commercialization.

Lifestyle changes, influence of social media, celebrity endorsements and direct to consumer advertisements have led to a surge in the demand for GLP-1 drugs.

The GLP-1 market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1%, during the forecasted period; biologics segment is expected to capture the majority share (over 65%) of the market by 2035.

GLP-1 Market, Sales Forecast of GLP-1 Drugs

Approved GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast

Feisumei (Benaglutide) Sales Forecast

Fu Laimei (Polyethylene Glycol Loxenatide) Sales Forecast

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast

Ozempic (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast

Rybelsus (Semaglutide Oral) Sales Forecast

Saxenda (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast

Trulicity (Dulaglutide) Sales Forecast

Victoza (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast

Wegovy (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast

XULTOPHY (Insulin Degludec / Liraglutide ) Sales Forecast

Zepbound (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast

Phase III GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast

GMA102 / Glutazumab Sales Forecast

JY09 Sales Forecast

LY3298176 / Tirzepatide Sales Forecast

Mazdutide / LY3305677/ IBI-362 Sales Forecast

Orforglipron / LY3502970 Sales Forecast

PB-119 / PEG-exenatide / Polyethylene glycol exenatide Sales Forecast

Retatrutide / LY3437943 Sales Forecast

Semaglutide Oral Sales Forecast

Semaglutide Subcutaneous Sales Forecast

Survodutide / BI 456906 Sales Forecast

XW003 / Ecnoglutide Sales Forecast

YN011-isupaglutide Sales Forecast

Key Players in the GLP-1 Market include:

AstraZeneca

Biolingus

Boehringer Ingelheim

D&D Pharmatech

Eli Lilly

Gmax Biopharm

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Innogen

Novo Nordisk

PegBio

Pfizer

QL Biopharma

Roche

Sanofi

Sciwind Biosciences

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Viking Therapeutics

Vivani

vTv Therapeutic

