Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 18 March 2025:

1.Selecting an audit firm and determining the cost of audit services.

To appoint UAB KPMG Baltics as the audit firm to audit the financial statements for the years 2025, 2026 and 2027 for PST Group AB and PST Group AB Group companies. To set the amount to be paid for the audit of the financial statements of all entities of the PST Group AB Group in Lithuania for the years 2025, 2026 and 2027 at a maximum amount of EUR 139,600 (one hundred and thirty-nine thousand six hundred euros) per year excluding VAT. This amount does not include the ESG (sustainability report) audit. The audit shall be carried out for the group companies PST Group AB, Stadus UAB and Hustal UAB. The remaining companies are subject to a review of their financial statements for consolidation purposes. To instruct the Managing Director of PST Group AB:

To sign the contracts (and/or annexes) for the audit of the financial statements of PST Group AB for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

To initiate General Meetings of Shareholders of Group companies to address audit related matters.

2. Changing the name of the Company.

To approve the new name of the company PST Group AB and to change the name of the company in the Register of Legal Entities of the State Enterprise Centre of Registers from Akcinė bendrovė Panevėžio statybos trestas to PST Group AB. To approve the updated Articles of Association of PST Group AB and to register them in the Register of Legal Entities of the State Enterprise Centre of Registers. To instruct the Managing Director or their delegate to carry out the acts necessary for the implementation of the decision taken.





3. Approval of the new Articles of Association of PST Group AB.

To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of PST Group AB (attached) and to register them in the Register of Legal Entities of the State Enterprise Centre of Registers. To instruct the Managing Director of the Company to sign the new Articles of Association of PST Group AB and to submit them to the notary. To instruct the Managing Director of the Company, or their authorised representative, to carry out all actions related to the implementation of the decision taken.





For more information, contact:

Tomas Stukas

AB Panevėžio statybos trestas

Managing Director

Tel.: +370 618 21360